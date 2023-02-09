Artist Wanted published Feb. 8, 2023

Studio Hop

The Lakes Area Studio Hop is looking for artists to participate in the June 16-17 event. The Studio Hop’s purpose is to promote the creativity, ingenuity and economic vitality of the local arts community by increasing its visibility one weekend each year. It provides an opportunity for visitors to observe the creative process in action at local artist studios and workshops.

All artists must display original works created by the artist named on the application. Local artists who have participated in Studio Hop in the past are invited to participate and need only to submit the application, the participation fee and three images of their work.

New artists with a studio located in the area must submit an application, the participation fee and three images of their work for consideration by the Peer Review Committee.

Visiting artists (non-local) must submit an application, the participation fee and three images of their work for consideration by the Peer Review Committee.

Fees are $50 for Willmar Area Arts Council members, $75 for non-members. Application deadline is March 1. For more information, contact the WAAC at willmararts@gmail.com .