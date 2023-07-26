Artist Wanted published July 26, 2023

WILLMAR — The Willmar Area Arts Council is calling for artists to enter its next themed invitational exhibit, titled "What Money Can't Buy," which will run in conjunction with The Barn Theatre's production of "Who's in Bed with the Butler?"

Artwork needs to be delivered to The Barn by noon July 31.

There is no charge for the first piece of art by WAAC members, $5 for additional pieces. There is a $5 charge per piece for non-members.

The winner of the People's Choice Award will receive $50.

For more information and an entry form, contact the WAAC at willmararts@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT