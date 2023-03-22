Artist Wanted published March 22, 2023

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Artist Wanted

Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area

Arts Council

WILLMAR — "Connections" is the theme of the Willmar Area Arts Council invitational art exhibit that will coincide with the production of “The Andrews Brothers” at The Barn Theatre. The play runs April 12-23. Artwork must be turned in by noon April 10.

All mediums are accepted, and all 2D artwork must be ready to hang with a wire. Artists may submit up to three pieces. There is a $5 entry fee per piece, $7 for non-members.

The public can vote for their favorite entry. The winning artist receives $50.

The Barn is open Wednesday through Friday. Call the WAAC with questions, 320-235-8560 or email willmararts@gmail.com .

