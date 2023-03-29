99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Artist Wanted published March 29, 2023

Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area

By Donna Middleton
Today at 1:33 PM

WILLMAR — "Connections" is the theme of the Willmar Area Arts Council invitational art exhibit that will coincide with the production of “The Andrews Brothers” at The Barn Theatre. The play runs April 12-23. Artwork must be turned in by noon April 10.

All mediums are accepted, and all 2D artwork must be ready to hang with a wire. Artists may submit up to three pieces. There is a $5 entry fee per piece, $7 for non-members.

The public can vote for their favorite entry. The winning artist receives $50.

The Barn is open Wednesday through Friday. Call the WAAC with questions, 320-235-8560 or email willmararts@gmail.com .

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
