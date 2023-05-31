99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Artist Wanted published May 31, 2023

Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:33 AM

WILLMAR — "Childhood" is the theme of the Willmar Area Arts Council invitational art exhibit that will coincide with the production of “Matilda” at The Barn Theatre. The musical runs June 8-25. Artwork must be turned in by noon June 5.

All mediums are accepted, and all 2D artwork must be ready to hang with a wire. Artists may submit up to three pieces. There is a $5 entry fee per piece, $7 for non-members.

The public can vote for their favorite entry. The winning artist receives $50.

The Barn is open Wednesday through Friday. Call the WAAC with questions, 320-235-8560 or email willmararts@gmail.com .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
