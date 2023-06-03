Artists to showcase their creations during Studio Hop on June 16-17
Thirteen artists are scheduled to take part in the annual arts event, which sees artists open their studios to the public in Willmar, Svea, New London and Spicer.
A baker’s dozen of artists will be participating in this year’s Studio Hop, where art lovers can meet with artists, visit their studios and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces of art in various mediums. The 13 artists will showcase their creations at seven studio spaces in Willmar, Svea, New London and Spicer from 4 to 9 p.m. June 16, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17.
The locations and the artists at those locations follow:
DEMO Inc.: Two artists — Monica Villars, multi-medium, contemporary quilts, jewelry, book arts and western paper; and Pauline Donahue, mixed media pieces. Demo Inc., U.S. Highway 71 & Kandiyohi County 3 in Svea, south of Willmar, partially handicapped-accessible.
Barn Theatre: Five artists — Jessalyn Canavan, ceramic; Nan Karr Kaufenberg, linoleum block with watercolors prints; Dona Larkin, oil and acrylic paintings; Elaine Hagen, paintings and photographs; John Kellen, photographs. The Barn Theatre, 316 Becker Ave. SW, downtown Willmar.
Little Theatre: Ana Serrano, paintings. Little Theatre, 24 Central Ave NE, New London.
ADVERTISEMENT
Studio 4: Two artists — Della Conroy, paintings; Phyllis Joos, printmaking, etchings, screen prints. 326 Main Street South, New London.
Studio 5: Don Houseman, paintings. 504 23rd Street Southeast, Willmar.
Studio 6: Laurel Iverson, jewelry. 105 Birch Street Southeast, New London.
Studio 7: Karen Kaufenberg, photographs. 2373 88th Avenue Northeast, Spicer.
Studio Hop is managed by the Willmar Area Arts Council. The council, formed in 1997 has advocated, sponsored and held various exhibits, projects and events to build a vibrant artistic community in the region.
For questions or more information, contact the Willmar Area Arts Council, 320-235-8560 or by email at willmararts@gmail.com , or visit the website at www.willmarareaartscouncil.org
ADVERTISEMENT