Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Artists Wanted published Aug. 16, 2023

Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

MORRIS — Metalworkers, raise your hammers high. The Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance invites artists to compete in its Metal Arts Festival metal art competition. The festival will take place Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at East Side Park in Morris.

All art mediums are encouraged to enter the People’s Choice Metal Art Contest, as long as there is some metal component to the artwork. The PRCA is looking for mixed media, sculpture, welded artworks, used or “found” metal art, garden art, metal jewelry, three-dimensional art, fiber art, and more. All sizes are accepted.

The goal of the contest is to encourage creativity and push the boundaries of mixed media and metal art, said Diane Trew, festival coordinator, in a news release.

The Metal Arts Contest is open to any artist, artisan or crafts person who incorporates any metal component into the artwork. The free festival is also a fundraiser for the PRCA, so all contest pieces will be considered donations for a live art auction at 2 p.m. to benefit the PRCA. Every artist who donates an artwork to the contest also gets a free vendor space to display and/or sell additional artwork.

Artist prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Winners will be determined by audience voting.

To be eligible for the contest, artists must register pieces by Aug. 25 by emailing  prca@prairierenaissance.org . Please include your name, address, phone number, the approximate dimensions of your piece or pieces of artwork, and the value of your artwork. Attach a photo of your piece to your email.

Artwork must be delivered to Eastside Park in Morris on Sept. 9 from 9 to11 a.m.

To learn more about the Metal Art Festival and Contest, go to prairierenaissance.org/metal-arts-festival , or contact Trew at 320-314-2262.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
