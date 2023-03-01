99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Artists Wanted published March 1, 2023

Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area

WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
By Donna Middleton
March 01, 2023 07:33 AM

Fitness Court Studio graphics

Willmar is building the first Fitness Court Studio presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in the state this summer. The court will feature graphic artwork. It will include a large digital design mural and four other small areas of artwork. The court will be installed at Sperryville Park, and the mural wall will face U.S. Highway 71 across from Robbins Island.

The deadline to express interest in pursuing the project is March 1. Email the Willmar Area Arts Council for more information at willmararts@gmail.com .

Studio Hop

The Lakes Area Studio Hop is looking for artists to participate in the June 16-17 event. The Studio Hop’s purpose is to promote the creativity, ingenuity and economic vitality of the local arts community by increasing its visibility one weekend each year. It provides an opportunity for visitors to observe the creative process in action at local artist studios and workshops.

All artists must display original works created by the artist named on the application. Local artists who have participated in Studio Hop in the past are invited to participate and need only to submit the application, the participation fee and three images of their work.

New artists with a studio located in the area must submit an application, the participation fee and three images of their work for consideration by the Peer Review Committee.

Visiting artists (non-local) must submit an application, the participation fee and three images of their work for consideration by the Peer Review Committee.

Fees are $50 for Willmar Area Arts Council members, $75 for non-members. Application deadline is March 1. For more information, contact the WAAC at willmararts@gmail.com .

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
