99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published April 12, 2023

Fine arts and student performances at area colleges

WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

FAS, Artrageous: April 13, 7:30 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators, and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing, and clapping along.

Music: April 29, 7:30 p.m., Humanities Fine Arts building; Concert Choir spring concert featuring the world premiere of a commissioned work by Minnesota composer Linda Kachelmeier, on a text by Athena Kildegaard, adults $5.

Music: May 5, 7:30 p.m., Edson Auditorium; choir and vocal jazz ensemble, adults $5.

UM-Morris Jazz Fest

The 42nd Jazz Festival performance will be at 7 p.m., April 14, in Edson Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students and available at tickets.umn.edu . Guest artists include Justin Ray (trumpet), Rick Simerly (trombone), Bill Bares (piano), Michael W. Davis (drums), and Zack Page (bass). The Jazz Fest is a non-competitive festival open to middle- and high-school jazz big bands and combos. It provides area students with masterclasses, instrument clinics, “meet the artist” sessions, and more.
College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University
The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

ADVERTISEMENT

FAS, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 14, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; the show has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres” and guarantees something for everyone, and they do it all with just four strings.

Music: April 24, 6 p.m., Escher Audition; percussion ensemble

Music: April 24, 7:30 p.m., Escher Audition; wind, brass, string chamber ensembles.

Music: April 28, 7:30 p.m., Great Hall, Masterworks concert featuring chamber choir, men’s chorus, women’s choir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Music: April 30, 2 p.m., Escher Auditorium; orchestra.

Music: April 30, 4 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, all-college choir.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, jazz ensemble and combo.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; wind ensemble and symphonic band.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
The Andrews Brothers 040723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
When stars misalign, The Andrews Brothers steal the show at the Barn Theatre
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Blizzard Conditions In Kandiyohi County 122322 004.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
New London, Minnesota, native, in new book, remembers the victims of the Great Storm of 1873
April 08, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published April 5, 2023
April 06, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater drops a doubleheader at Minnesota West
April 11, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnewaska eighth-grader Carter LeClair lines up his serve during a No. 1 doubles match against YME on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Nice day (finally) for tennis as Minnewaska, YME open season
April 11, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational.
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals can't wait to get the season started
April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals hope experience counts
April 11, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne