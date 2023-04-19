Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published April 19, 2023

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

Music: April 29, 7:30 p.m., Humanities Fine Arts building; Concert Choir spring concert featuring the world premiere of a commissioned work by Minnesota composer Linda Kachelmeier, on a text by Athena Kildegaard, adults $5.

Music: May 5, 7:30 p.m., Edson Auditorium; choir and vocal jazz ensemble, adults $5.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

Music: April 24, 6 p.m., Escher Audition; percussion ensemble

ADVERTISEMENT

Music: April 24, 7:30 p.m., Escher Audition; wind, brass, string chamber ensembles.

Music: April 28, 7:30 p.m., Great Hall, Masterworks concert featuring chamber choir, men’s chorus, women’s choir.

Music: April 30, 2 p.m., Escher Auditorium; orchestra.

Music: April 30, 4 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, all-college choir.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, jazz ensemble and combo.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; wind ensemble and symphonic band.