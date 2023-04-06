50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published April 5, 2023

Fine arts and student performances at area colleges

WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

FAS, Artrageous: April 13, 7:30 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators, and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing, and clapping along.

Music: April 29, 7:30 p.m., Humanities Fine Arts building; Concert Choir spring concert featuring the world premiere of a commissioned work by Minnesota composer Linda Kachelmeier, on a text by Athena Kildegaard, adults $5.

Music: May 5, 7:30 p.m., Edson Auditorium; choir and vocal jazz ensemble, adults $5.

UM-Morris Jazz Fest

The 42nd Jazz Festival performance will be at 7 p.m., April 14, in Edson Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students and available at tickets.umn.edu . Guest artists include Justin Ray (trumpet), Rick Simerly (trombone), Bill Bares (piano), Michael W. Davis (drums), and Zack Page (bass). The Jazz Fest is a non-competitive festival open to middle- and high-school jazz big bands and combos. It provides area students with masterclasses, instrument clinics, “meet the artist” sessions, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

FAS, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 14, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; the show has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres” and guarantees something for everyone, and they do it all with just four strings.

Music: April 24, 6 p.m., Escher Audition; percussion ensemble.

Music: April 24, 7:30 p.m., Escher Audition; wind, brass, string chamber ensembles.

Music: April 28, 7:30 p.m., Great Hall, Masterworks concert featuring chamber choir, men’s chorus, women’s choir.

Music: April 30, 2 p.m., Escher Auditorium; orchestra.

Music: April 30, 4 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, all-college choir.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, jazz ensemble and combo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; wind ensemble and symphonic band.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
SMAC calendar published April 5, 2023
April 06, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' await clutch parts on home stretch of snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 05, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
LondonLargeHeadShot2017.jpg
Sports
Bowling: Third time's the charm for former Willmar man
April 04, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
April 05, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers