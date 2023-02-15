Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published Feb. 15, 2023

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

Music: March 8, 7:30 p.m., free; voice recital, celebrating International Women's Day. “Pathmarking” will feature works by American women composers which highlight the societal contributions and ideas of women who have created a pathway for those who follow.

Pieces by composer Rosephanye Powell celebrate the lineage of Phillis Wheatley, America’s first African-American poet, and four art songs which re-imagine African-American spiritual texts.

Patrice Michaels wrote a cycle of nine songs that serve in painting a portrait of the life and career of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, highlighting issues of gender and race equity, specifically.

There will be three choral works for treble voices performing the poetry of Nikita Gill and Margaret Walker, and the words of Malala Yousafzai, set with strength, conviction, and fire by composers Melissa Dunphy, Andrea Ramsey, and Joan Szymko.

A pre-concert talk by Dr. Denise Odello will be held at 6:45 p.m.

FAS, Artrageous: April 13, 7:30 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators, and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing, and clapping along.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

FAS, Zephyr: Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; celebrate the power of the wind with this breathtaking cirque performance by Cirque Mechanics.

FAS, Voctave: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. Escher Auditorium; 11-member a cappella group presents Broadway show tunes and Disney showstoppers.

FAS, The Latehomecomer: March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Gorecki Theatre; the impossible happens every day in the life of the refugee. Gaosong Heu brings to life the memoir of Minnesota writer Kao Kalia Yang.