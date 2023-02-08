99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published Feb. 8, 2023

Fine arts and student performances at area colleges

WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
February 08, 2023 07:33 AM

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

FAS, Artrageous: April 13, 7:30 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing and clapping along.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

FAS, Zephyr: Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; celebrate the power of the wind with this breathtaking cirque performance by Cirque Mechanics.

FAS, Voctave: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. Escher Auditorium; 11-member a cappella group presents Broadway show tunes and Disney showstoppers.

ADVERTISEMENT

FAS, The Latehomecomer: March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Gorecki Theatre; the impossible happens every day in the life of the refugee. Gaosong Heu brings to life the memoir of Minnesota writer Kao Kalia Yang.

FAS, One Man Avengers: March 25, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; Charlie Ross has created a spot-on send up of a whole universe of favorite films in a hilarious solo show.

FAS, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 14, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; the show has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres” and guarantees something for everyone, and they do it all with just four strings.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
FILE PHOTO: Tom Sizemore at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
National
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dies after brain aneurysm
March 05, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  By Christi Carras and Emily St. Martin / Los Angeles Times
GCRT-S10-E2-Jay-and-Band.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Granite City Radio Theatre is on air in St. Cloud
March 04, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published March 1, 2023
March 02, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown