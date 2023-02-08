Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published Feb. 8, 2023

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

FAS, Artrageous: April 13, 7:30 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing and clapping along.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

FAS, Zephyr: Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; celebrate the power of the wind with this breathtaking cirque performance by Cirque Mechanics.

FAS, Voctave: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. Escher Auditorium; 11-member a cappella group presents Broadway show tunes and Disney showstoppers.

FAS, The Latehomecomer: March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Gorecki Theatre; the impossible happens every day in the life of the refugee. Gaosong Heu brings to life the memoir of Minnesota writer Kao Kalia Yang.

FAS, One Man Avengers: March 25, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; Charlie Ross has created a spot-on send up of a whole universe of favorite films in a hilarious solo show.

FAS, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 14, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; the show has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres” and guarantees something for everyone, and they do it all with just four strings.