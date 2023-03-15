6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published March 15, 2023

Fine arts and student performances at area colleges

WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 11:33 AM

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

FAS, Artrageous: April 13, 7:30 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators, and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing and clapping along.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium or Gorecki Theatre on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

FAS, The Latehomecomer: March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Gorecki Theatre; the impossible happens every day in the life of the refugee. Gaosong Heu brings to life the memoir of Minnesota writer Kao Kalia Yang.

FAS, One Man Avengers: March 25, 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Theater; Charlie Ross has created a spot-on send up of a whole universe of favorite films in a hilarious solo show.

ADVERTISEMENT

FAS, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 14, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; the show has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres” and guarantees something for everyone, and they do it all with just four strings.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.PioneerPBS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Magical castle servents help Maurice.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Community Christian School in Willmar to stage 'Beauty and the Beast'
March 15, 2023 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The girls are tournament bound
March 14, 2023 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors reach their goal: Staying connected
March 14, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Abby Berge joins the show
March 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne