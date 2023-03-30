Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published March 29, 2023

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. The FAS are free of charge this year, no tickets required.

FAS, Artrageous: April 13, 7:30 p.m., Student Center, Edson Auditorium, free; a troupe of multi-talented performance artists, world-class singers and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators, and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high-energy performance integrates all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color leaving their audience of all ages singing, dancing, and clapping along.

Music: April 29, 7:30 p.m., Humanities Fine Arts building; Concert Choir spring concert featuring the world premiere of a commissioned work by Minnesota composer Linda Kachelmeier, on a text by Athena Kildegaard, adults $5.

Music: May 5, 7:30 p.m., Edson Auditorium; choir and vocal jazz ensemble, adults $5.

UM-Morris Jazz Fest

The 42nd Jazz Festival performance will be at 7 p.m., April 14, in Edson Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students and available at tickets.umn.edu . Guest artists include Justin Ray (trumpet), Rick Simerly (trombone), Bill Bares (piano), Michael W. Davis (drums), and Zack Page (bass). The Jazz Fest is a non-competitive festival open to middle- and high-school jazz big bands and combos. It provides area students with masterclasses, instrument clinics, “meet the artist” sessions, and more.

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

FAS, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: April 14, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; the show has been described as a “shopping trolley dash through genres” and guarantees something for everyone, and they do it all with just four strings.

Music: April 24, 6 p.m., Escher Audition; percussion ensemble.

Music: April 24, 7:30 p.m., Escher Audition; wind, brass, string chamber ensembles.

Music: April 28, 7:30 p.m., Great Hall, Masterworks concert featuring chamber choir, men’s chorus, women’s choir.

Music: April 30, 2 p.m., Escher Auditorium; orchestra.

Music: April 30, 4 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, all-college choir.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, jazz ensemble and combo.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; wind ensemble and symphonic band.