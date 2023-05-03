Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 3

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published May 3, 2023

Fine arts and student performances at area colleges

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

University of Minnesota, Morris

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are open to the public. Unless noted, the FAS are open to the public and free of charge this year, no tickets required.

Music: May 3, 6:30 p.m., Morris Public Library, free. The UMN Morris Chamber Orchestra and Wind Quintet, under the direction of Simon Tillier, presents its "Cupcake and Cushion" concert for children (of all ages). Bring your own cushion and your favorite teddy bear. Cupcakes will be available at the end of the performance.

Theater: May 4, 10 a.m., Raymond J. Lammers Proscenium Theatre, free. The Fundamentals of Acting class will be presenting four 10-minute scenes from contemporary plays.

Music: May 5, 7:30 p.m., Edson Auditorium, adults $5. The University Choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Laura Wiebe, present a vibrant concert of music in popular styles, including a Woodstock medley.

Music: May 5, 5 p.m., George C. Fosgate Black Box Theatre, $2. Students on campus present a variety show in the "Meiningens Cabaret."

College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

The student performances and fine arts series events (FAS) are in Escher Auditorium, Gorecki Theatre, Colman Theater or Sacred Heart Chapel on the CSB campus in St. Joseph or the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater, Great Hall or Abbey Church on the SJU campus in Collegeville. Tickets are required for the student theater productions and the Christmas concert. The rest of the student music performances are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 320-363-5777 or online at www.csbsju.edu/expect .

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Brother Willies Pub, jazz ensemble and combo.

Music: May 3, 7:30 p.m., Escher Auditorium; wind ensemble and symphonic band.

