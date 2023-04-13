Arts calendar published April 12, 2023

DREAM Technical Academy

Willmar, April 13, 4 p.m., Life Center Building at MinnWest Technology Campus; DREAM Technical Academy to showcase students’ fine arts projects.

‘The Andrews Brothers’

Willmar, April 13-15, 20-22, 7 p.m., April 16 and 23, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “The Andrews Brothers”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale March 22.

Hersch and Kling

Dawson, April 15, 7 p.m., Madison Mercantile Stage; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents James Hersch and Kevin Kling; adults $20, students $5, call 320-312-2311 or online at dawsonboydartsmn.org

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, April 16, 11 a.m., Little Theatre Auditorium; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; "Reefer Madness" (1936) at 11 a.m., "Man With the Golden Arm" (1955, Preminger) at 12:15 p.m. and "Go Ask Alice" (1973, John Korty) at 2:35 p.m.; free-will donation. Hang out, chat with friends, enjoy movies, espresso drinks and cocktails.

Baumgart recital

Willmar, April 16, 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church; Ila Baumgart will present a senior piano recital, everyone welcome.

Prairie Arts Chorale

Granite Falls, April 21, 7:30 p.m., Granite Falls Lutheran Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

West Central Singers

Spicer, April 22, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; the West Central Singers presents its spring concert, "A Garden of Music"; adults $10, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit westcentralsingers.com.

Prairie Winds Concert Band

Willmar, April 23, 2 p.m., WEAC; The Prairie Winds Concert Band concert. Tickets are adults $10, students free.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, April 23, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents Velvet Brass Band; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

West Central Singers

Willmar, April 23, 4 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church; the West Central Singers presents its spring concert, "A Garden of Music"; adults $10, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit westcentralsingers.com.

The Duttons

Benson, April 27, 7 p.m. Performing Arts Center, Benson High School; a family musical experience from Branson; tickets adult $20, students $10; vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/bensonpublicschools

Prairie Arts Chorale

Montevideo, April 29, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

Prairie Arts Chorale

Spicer, April 30, 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

How Sweet It Is

Willmar, May 3, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents Steve Leslie singing the music of James Taylor. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door. Season tickets available online at westcentralconcertseries.org .

Book events

Carolyn Mankell Sowinski: April 13, 6:30 p.m., Kandiyohi County Historical Society, Willmar; Kandiyohi County native Carolyn Mankell Sowinski will talk about her latest book “The Great Storm: Minnesota’s Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Sowinski has identified 84 people from 31 counties in the state who died in the three-day storm. She will share the stories of five Lyon County victims: Marvin Chase, Loren Fox and daughter Winona, Asle Olsen and Miss Oleson. She will read excerpts about the storm, highlight some historic documents about the victims, and provide helpful hints when doing research. She will also speak at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Lyon County Museum in Marshall.

Mindy Greiling: April 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Willmar Community Center; the author of “Fix What You Can: Schizophrenia and a lawmaker’s fight for her son” will be the speaker at a mental health workshop. A panel of local mental health providers will follow Greiling’s talk to share information and local resources followed by a question and answer session. The event is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the Friends of the Willmar Public Library. Tickets are required. Deadline is April 13 to pick up your free ticket at the Willmar Public Library or online at Eventbrite.com.