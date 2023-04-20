99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Arts calendar published April 19, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

‘The Andrews Brothers’

Willmar, April 20-22, 7 p.m., and April 23, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “The Andrews Brothers”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale March 22.

Ridgewater College

Willmar, April 20-22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgewater College, Fine Arts Building; The Ridgewater College Theatre will present C. S. Lewis’ popular fantasy, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Willmar campus stage. Tickets are $10, and available at the Ridgewater Bookstore in Willmar or Hutchinson, or at the door on the day of the performance. Cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and employees is free.

Prairie Arts Chorale

Granite Falls, April 21, 7:30 p.m., Granite Falls Lutheran Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

Ridgewater College

Willmar, April 22, 2 p.m., Ridgewater College, Fine Arts Building; The Ridgewater College Theatre will present C. S. Lewis’ popular fantasy, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Willmar campus stage. Tickets are $10, and available at the Ridgewater Bookstore in Willmar or Hutchinson, or at the door on the day of the performance. Cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and employees is free.

West Central Singers

Spicer, April 22, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; the West Central Singers presents its spring concert, "A Garden of Music"; adults $10, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit westcentralsingers.com.

Prairie Winds Concert Band

Willmar, April 23, 2 p.m., WEAC; The Prairie Winds Concert Band concert. Tickets are adults $10, students free.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, April 23, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents Velvet Brass Band; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

West Central Singers

Willmar, April 23, 4 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church; the West Central Singers presents its spring concert, "A Garden of Music"; adults $10, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit westcentralsingers.com.

The Duttons

Benson, April 27, 7 p.m. Performing Arts Center, Benson High School; a family musical experience from Branson; tickets adult $20, students $10; vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/bensonpublicschools

Ridgewater College

Willmar, April 27-29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgewater College, Fine Arts Building; The Ridgewater College Theatre will present C. S. Lewis’ popular fantasy, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Willmar campus stage. Tickets are $10, and available at the Ridgewater Bookstore in Willmar or Hutchinson, or at the door on the day of the performance. Cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and employees is free.

Ridgewater College

Willmar, April 29, 2 p.m., Ridgewater College, Fine Arts Building; The Ridgewater College Theatre will present C. S. Lewis’ popular fantasy, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Willmar campus stage. Tickets are $10, and available at the Ridgewater Bookstore in Willmar or Hutchinson, or at the door on the day of the performance. Cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and employees is free.

Prairie Arts Chorale

Montevideo, April 29, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

Prairie Arts Chorale

Spicer, April 30, 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

How Sweet It Is

Willmar, May 3, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents Steve Leslie singing the music of James Taylor. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door. Season tickets available online at westcentralconcertseries.org .

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 15, 7 p.m., Willmar High School gym, Willmar school music department presents grades 4-12 in an all district orchestra concert.

Wisdom and Wine

Willmar, May 15, last day to buy tickets for the June 8 event; available at the Willmar library or online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com . Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin.

