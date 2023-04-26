Arts calendar published April 26, 2023

The Duttons

Benson, April 27, 7 p.m. Performing Arts Center, Benson High School; a family musical experience from Branson; tickets adult $20, students $10; vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/bensonpublicschools

Ridgewater College

Willmar, April 27-29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgewater College, Fine Arts Building; The Ridgewater College Theatre will present C.S. Lewis’ popular fantasy, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Willmar campus stage. Tickets are $10, and available at the Ridgewater Bookstore in Willmar or Hutchinson, or at the door on the day of the performance. Cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and employees is free.

Ridgewater College

Willmar, April 29, 2 p.m., Ridgewater College, Fine Arts Building; The Ridgewater College Theatre will present C. S. Lewis’ popular fantasy, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Willmar campus stage. Tickets are $10, and available at the Ridgewater Bookstore in Willmar or Hutchinson, or at the door on the day of the performance. Cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and employees is free.

Prairie Arts Chorale

Montevideo, April 29, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

Prairie Arts Chorale

Spicer, April 30, 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church; the Prairie Arts Chorale presents its spring concert, “The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads”; adults $15, ages 18 and younger free. Tickets are available online at eventbrite, or can be purchased in person at Thrifty White in Montevideo and Granite Falls, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

How Sweet It Is

Willmar, May 3, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents Steve Leslie singing the music of James Taylor. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door. Season tickets available online at westcentralconcertseries.org .

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 15, 7 p.m., Willmar High School gym, Willmar school music department presents grades 4-12 in an all district orchestra concert.

Wisdom and Wine

Willmar, May 15, last day to buy tickets for the June 8 event; available at the Willmar library or online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com . Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin.

Square Dancing

Willmar, May 20, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, May 21, 3 p.m., WEAC; the Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents the young artist concert featuring Cecilia Buzzeo and Jacob Loerzel. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center, Willmar High School music department presents a choir concert.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center, Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.