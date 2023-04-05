50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Arts calendar published April 5, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 PM

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, April 9, 11 a.m., Little Theatre Auditorium; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; "Body & Soul" (1925, Oscar Micheaux) at 11 a.m., "Emperor Jones" (1933, Murphy) at 12:30 p.m., "Camille" (1926, Ralph Barton) at 2 p.m. and "Big Fella" (1937) at 2:40 p.m.; free-will donation. Hang out, chat with friends, enjoy movies, espresso drinks and cocktails.

‘The Andrews Brothers’

Willmar, April 13-15, 20-22, 7 p.m., April 16 and 23, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “The Andrews Brothers”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale March 22.

Hersch and Kling

Dawson, April 15, 7 p.m., Madison Mercantile Stage; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents James Hersch and Kevin Kling; adults $20, students $5, call 320-312-2311 or online at dawsonboydartsmn.org

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, April 16, 11 a.m., Little Theatre Auditorium; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; "Reefer Madness" (1936) at 11 a.m., "Man With the Golden Arm" (1955, Preminger) at 12:15 p.m. and "Go Ask Alice" (1973, John Korty) at 2:35 p.m.; free-will donation. Hang out, chat with friends, enjoy movies, espresso drinks and cocktails.

Baumgart recital

Willmar, April 16, 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church; Ila Baumgart will present a senior piano recital, everyone welcome.

Prairie Winds Concert Band

Willmar, April 23, 2 p.m., WEAC; The Prairie Winds Concert Band concert. Tickets are adults $10, students free.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, April 23, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents Velvet Brass Band; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

The Duttons

Benson, April 27, 7 p.m. Performing Arts Center, Benson High School; a family musical experience from Branson; tickets adult $20, students $10; vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/bensonpublicschools

How Sweet It Is

Willmar, May 3, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents Steve Leslie singing the music of James Taylor. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door. Season tickets available online at westcentralconcertseries.org .

Book events

Carolyn Mankell Sowinski: April 13, 6:30 p.m., Kandiyohi County Historical Society, Willmar; Kandiyohi County native Carolyn Mankell Sowinski will talk about her latest book “The Great Storm: Minnesota’s Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Sowinski has identified 84 people from 31 counties in the state who died in the three-day storm. She will share the stories of five Lyon County victims: Marvin Chase, Loren Fox and daughter Winona, Asle Olsen and Miss Oleson. She will read excerpts about the storm, highlight some historic documents about the victims, and provide helpful hints when doing research. She will also speak at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Lyon County Museum in Marshall.

Mindy Greiling: April 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Willmar Community Center; the author of “Fix What You Can: Schizophrenia and a lawmaker’s fight for her son” will be the speaker at a mental health workshop. A panel of local mental health providers will follow Greiling’s talk to share information and local resources followed by a question and answer session. The event is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the Friends of the Willmar Public Library. Tickets are required. Deadline is April 13 to pick up your free ticket at the Willmar Public Library or online at Eventbrite.com.

Addresses

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Benson High School, 1400 Montana Ave, Benson

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield

Little Theatre, 24 Central Ave. E, New London

Madison Mercantile, 601 First Street, Madison

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, corner of 11th St. and Kandiyohi Ave. S.W., Willmar

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar

