Arts calendar published Aug. 16, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:33 PM

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be Crimson Edge. The Little Red School House will serve popcorn, ice cream treats and beverages. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

'Clown Bar: Episode 1'

New London, Aug. 18 and 19, 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre Auditorium; The Little Theatre presents "Clown Bar," a play written by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Matt Hegdahl with musical performances by Andrea Limoges and local band Jacket. Tickets start at $10, and are available at the door or online at eventbrite.com/o/little-theatre-auditorium-19754432791.

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Theatre; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; “Musty Suffer” shorts at 11 a.m., “He Who Gets Slapped” at 11:55 a.m., "The Unknown" shorts at 1:30 p.m., "The Show" at 2:25 p.m. and comedy film shorts afterwards; free-will donation.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 20, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Mixed Tapes Messages. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 24, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be a tribute to our veterans organized by Aubrey Ross Lindquist and Keith Johnson. The Ladies of the GAR and the Litchfield Downtown Council will serve burgers and pie and ice cream. Proceeds, and any donations, will go to the Meeker County Veterans Van. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Talon Bazille

New London, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., New London Little Theatre; The Little Theatre Auditorium presents rap artist Talon Brazille, with opening act Tookie Reyes and Rylan Grunke; tickets start at $5, and are available at the door. A happy hour will precede the show; all ages welcome, IDs required.

Music Under the Prairie Stars

Spicer, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center; an earth-conscious benefit for PWELC, the night will feature live music by the Green Lake Bluegrass Band, a dinner prepared by the Green Mill and pies by My kitchen. There will be a silent eco-auction will highlight green items and experiences, such as locally made art pieces, baskets and gift cards from local businesses, food and wine packages by local growers and outdoor experiences. Tickets begin at $75, and may be purchased online at auctria.events/PrairieStars2023.

Monson Lake Opry Festival

Sunburg, Sept. 9, 3 p.m., Monson Lake Opry Barn; Monson Lake presents a Saturday of country music with artists Mark Chesnutt, Mo Pitney, Confederate Railroad and Kentucky Thunder, with special guest Boby Dale; ages 21 and up; tickets are $59 in advance, or $69 at the door, and available online at eventbrite.com/e/monson-lake-opry-festival-tickets-632936037727. Camping sites are available; call Brad Danielson for details at 320-314-2066.

'I am, He Said'

New London, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., NLS Performing Arts Center; The CatPAC Series presents "I am, He Said," celebrating the music of Neil Diamond, the first show of the season; single-show and season tickets are available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales beginning Aug. 16.

Blind Boys of Alabama

St. Cloud, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Center for the Arts; the Paramound presents The Blind Boys of Alabama, a gospel group that has been performing for seven decades. Tickets and more information can be found online at paramountarts.org/event/blindboysofalabama.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, Sept. 10, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Summer Dance Club presents Velvet Brass; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

'Guys and Dolls'

St. Cloud, Sept. 15-16 and 22-23, 7 p.m., Sept. 17, 23 and 24, 2 p.m., Paramount Center for the Arts; the Paramount presents "Guys and Dolls," a musical comedy based on a story and characters by Damon Runyan. Tickets begin at $25, and can be purchased online at paramountarts.org/event/great-guys-and-dolls.

Harvest Star TABLE

Spicer, Sept. 16, 6 to 8 p.m., The Land; Sod House Theatre and Little Theatre Auditorium presents TABLE, a unique Harvestfest event that celebrates the coming of Autumn Equinox. Enjoy an evening of delectable food prepared by culinary artistry by Krewe Restaurant's Chef, Mateo Mackbee, and captivating performances. Tickets for the meal are $80 for adults and $40 for kids, and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/HarvestStarTABLE .

Music in the Orchard

Spicer, Sept. 16, 8 to 11 p.m., The Land; Join the Good Time Gals and the Mississippi Hot Club in the apple orchard for an outdoor concert. Tickets are $25 and available online at tinyurl.com/HarvestStarCONCERT.

Squidstock

Granite Falls, Sept. 16, 6 to 10 p.m., Sorlien Park; Squid Fest presents live music along the Minnesota River, featuring Dred I Dread, Red Eye Ruby and Maygen and the Birdwatcher.

