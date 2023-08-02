Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Arts calendar published Aug. 2, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Makers Market

Granite Falls, Aug. 3, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Rumble Riot and Damen Tesch.

‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’

Willmar, Aug. 3-5, 10-12, 7 p.m., Aug. 6 and 13, 2 p.m., Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents “Who’s in Bed with the Butler?”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 6, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Custom Made. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 10, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be The Rainbow Singers. The First Lutheran Mission Study Trip will be serving. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Miss Myra and the Moonshiners. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be Crimson Edge. The Little Red School House will serve popcorn, ice cream treats and beverages. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 20, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Mixed Tapes Messages. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 24, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be a tribute to our veterans organized by Aubrey Ross Lindquist and Keith Johnson. The Ladies of the GAR and the Litchfield Downtown Council will serve burgers and pie and ice cream. Proceeds, and any donations, will go to the Meeker County Veterans Van. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music Under the Prairie Stars

Spicer, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center; an earth-conscious benefit for PWELC, the night will feature live music by the Green Lake Bluegrass Band, a dinner prepared by the Green Mill and pies by My kitchen. There will be a silent eco-auction will highlight green items and experiences, such as locally made art pieces, baskets and gift cards from local businesses, food and wine packages by local growers and outdoor experiences. Tickets begin at $75, and may be purchased online at auctria.events/PrairieStars2023.

