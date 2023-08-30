Arts calendar published Aug. 30, 2023

Music Under the Prairie Stars

Spicer, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center; an earth-conscious benefit for PWELC, the night will feature live music by the Green Lake Bluegrass Band, a dinner prepared by the Green Mill and pies by My kitchen. There will be a silent eco-auction will highlight green items and experiences, such as locally made art pieces, baskets and gift cards from local businesses, food and wine packages by local growers and outdoor experiences. Tickets begin at $75, and may be purchased online at auctria.events/PrairieStars2023.

Monson Lake Opry Festival

Sunburg, Sept. 9, 3 p.m., Monson Lake Opry Barn; Monson Lake presents a Saturday of country music with artists Mark Chesnutt, Mo Pitney, Confederate Railroad and Kentucky Thunder, with special guest Boby Dale; ages 21 and up; tickets are $59 in advance, or $69 at the door, and available online at eventbrite.com/e/monson-lake-opry-festival-tickets-632936037727. Camping sites are available; call Brad Danielson for details at 320-314-2066.

'I am, He Said'

New London, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., NLS Performing Arts Center; The CatPAC Series presents "I am, He Said," celebrating the music of Neil Diamond, the first show of the season; single-show and season tickets are available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales beginning Aug. 16.

Blind Boys of Alabama

St. Cloud, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Center for the Arts; the Paramound presents The Blind Boys of Alabama, a gospel group that has been performing for seven decades. Tickets and more information can be found online at paramountarts.org/event/blindboysofalabama.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, Sept. 10, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Summer Dance Club presents Velvet Brass; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

ADVERTISEMENT

'Guys and Dolls'

St. Cloud, Sept. 15-16 and 22-23, 7 p.m., Sept. 17, 23 and 24, 2 p.m., Paramount Center for the Arts; the Paramount presents "Guys and Dolls," a musical comedy based on a story and characters by Damon Runyan. Tickets begin at $25, and can be purchased online at paramountarts.org/event/great-guys-and-dolls.

Harvest Star TABLE

Spicer, Sept. 16, 6 to 8 p.m., The Land; Sod House Theatre and Little Theatre Auditorium presents TABLE, a unique Harvestfest event that celebrates the coming of Autumn Equinox. Enjoy an evening of delectable food prepared by culinary artistry by Krewe Restaurant's Chef, Mateo Mackbee, and captivating performances. Tickets for the meal are $80 for adults and $40 for kids, and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/HarvestStarTABLE .

Music in the Orchard

Spicer, Sept. 16, 8 to 11 p.m., The Land; Join the Good Time Gals and the Mississippi Hot Club in the apple orchard for an outdoor concert. Tickets are $25 and available online at tinyurl.com/HarvestStarCONCERT.

Squidstock

Granite Falls, Sept. 16, 6 to 10 p.m., Sorlien Park; Squid Fest presents live music along the Minnesota River, featuring Dred I Dread, Red Eye Ruby and Maygen and the Birdwatcher.

Prairie Jam!

Marshall, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., Schwan’s Regional Event Center; Visit Marshall presents Prairie Jam!, featuring Royale Lynn at 6:45 p.m. and the Eli Young Band at 7:45 p.m.; tickets start at $25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. More details can be found at visitmarshallmn.com/prairie-jam .

‘Four Old Broads’

Willmar, Sept. 21-23, 28-30, 7 p.m., Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents “Four Old Broads”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale Aug. 30.

Harvestfest Puppet Parade

New London, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown New London; Larger-than-life puppets, designed and built by community members, will stroll from the Little Theatre Auditorium to Neer Park. At Neer Park, enjoy the parade's finale, an Equinox Water Ceremony with the Crow River Ski Team, shop the Harvest Star art market and take in a puppet play for all ages directed by Nikki Bettcher. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.littletheatreauditorium.org/harvestfestpuppetparade .

NÆ

Morris, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Edson Auditorium; the University of Minnesota-Morris presents NÆ, a Chicago-based synth-pop and electronic artist. General adult admission is $10, senior citizens, UMM students and those under 18 are $5; tickets may be purchased at z.umn.edu/performing-arts-series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kings of Queen

St. Cloud, Sept. 29, 6 p.m., Paramount Center for the Arts; the Paramound presents the season kickoff featuring The Kings of Queen, a Queen tribute group led by frontman Emo Alaeddin. Tickets are $50, and may be purchased online at paramountarts.org/event/the-kings-of-queen.

‘Stitches in Time’

Willmar, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Willmar Events and Recreation Center; Country Quilters Guild of Willmar presents a quilt show, featuring local quilter Helen Behrends; $5 entry at the door, or tickets can be purchased from guild members. For more information, go online at facebook.com/groups/CountryQuilters.