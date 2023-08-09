Arts calendar published Aug. 9, 2023

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 10, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be The Rainbow Singers. The First Lutheran Mission Study Trip will be serving. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’

Willmar, Aug. 10-12, 7 p.m., Aug. 13, 2 p.m., Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents “Who’s in Bed with the Butler?”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday.

O’Hagan Combo

Glenwood, Aug. 13, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Summer Dance Club presents the O’Hagan Combo; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org. A 2 p.m. lesson for basic rumba will precede the dance.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Miss Myra and the Moonshiners. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be Crimson Edge. The Little Red School House will serve popcorn, ice cream treats and beverages. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

'Clown Bar: Episode 1'

New London, Aug. 18 and 19, 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre Auditorium; The Little Theatre presents "Clown Bar," a play written by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Matt Hegdahl with musical performances by Andrea Limoges and local band Jacket. Tickets start at $10, and are available at the door or online at eventbrite.com/o/little-theatre-auditorium-19754432791.

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Theatre; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; “Musty Suffer” shorts at 11 a.m., “He Who Gets Slapped” at 11:55 a.m., "The Unknown" shorts at 1:30 p.m., "The Show" at 2:25 p.m. and comedy film shorts afterwards; free-will donation.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 20, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Mixed Tapes Messages. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 24, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be a tribute to our veterans organized by Aubrey Ross Lindquist and Keith Johnson. The Ladies of the GAR and the Litchfield Downtown Council will serve burgers and pie and ice cream. Proceeds, and any donations, will go to the Meeker County Veterans Van. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Talon Bazille

New London, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., New London Little Theatre; The Little Theatre Auditorium presents rap artist Talon Brazille, with opening act Tookie Reyes and Rylan Grunke; tickets start at $5, and are available at the door. A happy hour will precede the show; all ages welcome, IDs required.

Music Under the Prairie Stars

Spicer, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center; an earth-conscious benefit for PWELC, the night will feature live music by the Green Lake Bluegrass Band, a dinner prepared by the Green Mill and pies by My kitchen. There will be a silent eco-auction will highlight green items and experiences, such as locally made art pieces, baskets and gift cards from local businesses, food and wine packages by local growers and outdoor experiences. Tickets begin at $75, and may be purchased online at auctria.events/PrairieStars2023.

Monson Lake Opry Festival

Sunburg, Sept. 9, 3 p.m., Monson Lake Opry Barn; Monson Lake presents a Saturday of country music with artists Mark Chesnutt, Mo Pitney, Confederate Railroad and Kentucky Thunder, with special guest Boby Dale; ages 21 and up; tickets are $59 in advance, or $69 at the door, and available online at eventbrite.com/e/monson-lake-opry-festival-tickets-632936037727. Camping sites are available; call Brad Danielson for details at 320-314-2066.

'I am, He Said'

New London, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., NLS Performing Arts Center; The CatPAC Series presents "I am, He Said," celebrating the music of Neil Diamond, the first show of the season; single-show and season tickets are available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales beginning Aug. 16.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, Sept. 10, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Summer Dance Club presents Velvet Brass; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org