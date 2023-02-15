Arts calendar published Feb. 15, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to two weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Items may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
Radio Show
New London, Feb. 16-18, 7 p.m., Little Theatre; second installment of the original radio-style variety show “100 Years Ago Today” featuring music, sketches and classic newspaper headlines from rural Minnesota. Tickets available on Little Theatre Auditorium website. Auditorium bar opens at 5 p.m.
Square Dancing
Willmar, Feb. 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.
Willmar Speech Gala
Willmar, Feb. 24, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Barn Theatre; Willmar High School speech team gala, performances by team members, adults $10, students $5, available at the door.
Concordia Choir
Willmar, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., WEAC; Concordia College and Willmar High School music department presents a joint concert by the Concordia Choir and the Cardinal Choir.
Velvet Brass
Glenwood, Feb. 26, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents Velvet Brass Band; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org
ADVERTISEMENT
‘Frozen Jr.’
Willmar, March 2-3, 7 p.m., March 4, 1 and 7 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center, Willmar High School; Willmar Middle School presents Disney's "Frozen Jr." Tickets available on the Willmar Public Schools main page, our.show/willmar-public-school/82219 .
Willmar High School
Willmar, March 6, 6 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents a band concert.
Willmar High School
Willmar, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents an orchestra concert.
Willmar High School
Willmar, March 13, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents two identical holiday choir concerts.
Addresses
Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar
Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island
K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls
Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood
ADVERTISEMENT
Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield
Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall
WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar
Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar
Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar
Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar
ADVERTISEMENT