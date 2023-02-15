Arts calendar published Feb. 15, 2023

Radio Show

New London, Feb. 16-18, 7 p.m., Little Theatre; second installment of the original radio-style variety show “100 Years Ago Today” featuring music, sketches and classic newspaper headlines from rural Minnesota. Tickets available on Little Theatre Auditorium website. Auditorium bar opens at 5 p.m.

Square Dancing

Willmar, Feb. 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar Speech Gala

Willmar, Feb. 24, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Barn Theatre; Willmar High School speech team gala, performances by team members, adults $10, students $5, available at the door.

Concordia Choir

Willmar, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., WEAC; Concordia College and Willmar High School music department presents a joint concert by the Concordia Choir and the Cardinal Choir.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, Feb. 26, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents Velvet Brass Band; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

‘Frozen Jr.’

Willmar, March 2-3, 7 p.m., March 4, 1 and 7 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center, Willmar High School; Willmar Middle School presents Disney's "Frozen Jr." Tickets available on the Willmar Public Schools main page, our.show/willmar-public-school/82219 .

Willmar High School

Willmar, March 6, 6 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents a band concert.

Willmar High School

Willmar, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents an orchestra concert.

Willmar High School

Willmar, March 13, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents two identical holiday choir concerts.

Addresses

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar

