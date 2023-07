Arts calendar published July 12, 2023

'Leading Ladies'

New London, July 12-14 and 17-21 at 7:30 p.m., July 16 at 2 p.m., New London-Spicer Performing Arts Center; The NLS PAC presents "Leading Ladies," by Ken Ludwig, directed by Tom Orth. Tickets are $15, and available online at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The Kingery Family will be the entertainment. The Forest City Threshers will serve pie and ice cream. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

'Princess and the Pea'

Willmar, July 14, 7 p.m., July 15, 10 a.m., WEAC; Spotlight Theatre presents "The Princess and the Pea." Tickets are $6, and available at the door. Performances of "Larger than Life," a puppet experience, will follow each performance. "Larger than Life" is free and open to the public, and attendees should be ready to watch at 7:45 p.m. and 10:45 a.m., respectively.

'Clown Bar: Episode 1'

New London, July 14-15, 6:30 p.m., Little Theatre Auditorium; The Little Theatre presents "Clown Bar," a play written by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Matt Hegdahl with musical performances by Andrea Limoges and local band Jacket. Tickets start at $10, and available at the door or online at eventbrite.com/e/clown-bar-episode-1-tickets-666206039197.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; the Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars will open at 5 p.m., and Free and Easy is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 25, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; the Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. 1060 West Addison, a Blues Brothers tribute act, will open at 5 p.m., and The Crown Jewels, a Queen tribute act, is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 26, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment will be Todd "Elvis" Anderson. Girl Scout Troop 3040 will serve root beer floats. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 27, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment on July 27 will be The Marv Nissel. The Ladies of the GAR will serve a BBQ plate. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 pm for announcements.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, July 27, 7 p.m., Willmar Entertainment and Arts Center; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents "Broadway, Baby!" Tickets are $10 for adults; 18 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

‘Catch ‘n Release’

Lake Lillian, July 29, 6:30 p.m., United Lutheran Church; the Fishtale Players present the melo-comedy “Catch ‘n Release”; doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at Citizens Alliance Bank.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, Aug. 1, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; The Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. The Ryan Van Slooted Band will open at 5 p.m., and The Fabulous Armadillos is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, Aug. 3, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Rumble Riot and Damen Tesch.

‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’

Willmar, Aug. 3-5, 10-12, 7 p.m., Aug. 6 and 13, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents “Who’s in Bed with the Butler?”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale July 12.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 10, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be The Rainbow Singers. The First Lutheran Mission Study Trip will be serving. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.