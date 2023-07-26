Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Arts calendar published July 26, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 26, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment will be Todd "Elvis" Anderson. Girl Scout Troop 3040 will serve root beer floats. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Horitculture Night

Morris, July 27, 4 to 8 p.m., West Central Research and Outreach Center; join the University of Minnesota-Morris for a variety of horticulture and hands-on gardening demonstrations. Keynote speaker is Gail Hudson, 6 p.m., on "Sustainable Gardening for Minnesota." The event will feature walking tours, papermaking, children's garden activities and live music. Free and open to the public, visit wcroc.cfans.umn.edu/events/hort-night for full schedule.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 27, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment on July 27 will be The Marv Nissel. The Ladies of the GAR will serve a BBQ plate. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 pm for announcements.

'Robin Hood and the White Arrow'

Litchfield, July 27-29, 7 p.m., July 30, 2 p.m., Bernie Aaker Auditorium; Litchfield Community Theatre presents "Robin Hood and the White Arrow." General admission tickets are $15 with balcony seating available for $10. Tickets can be purchased online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com/tickets , by phone at 320-693-2354 or at the door prior to the show.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, July 27, 7 p.m., Willmar Entertainment and Arts Center; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents "Broadway, Baby!" Tickets are $10 for adults; 18 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

‘Catch ‘n Release’

Lake Lillian, July 29, 6:30 p.m., United Lutheran Church; the Fishtale Players present the melo-comedy “Catch ‘n Release”; doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at Citizens Alliance Bank.

Music in the Park

Spicer, July 30, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Robby Vee and his Rock and Roll Caravan. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, Aug. 1, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; The Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. The Ryan Van Slooted Band will open at 5 p.m., and The Fabulous Armadillos is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, Aug. 3, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Rumble Riot and Damen Tesch.

‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’

Willmar, Aug. 3-5, 10-12, 7 p.m., Aug. 6 and 13, 2 p.m., Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents “Who’s in Bed with the Butler?”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 6, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Custom Made. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 10, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be The Rainbow Singers. The First Lutheran Mission Study Trip will be serving. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Miss Myra and the Moonshiners. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be Crimson Edge. The Little Red School House will serve popcorn, ice cream treats and beverages. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music in the Park

Spicer, Aug. 20, 4 to 6 p.m., Pirotta Park; The City of Spicer Beautification Committee presents Music in the Park, featuring Mixed Tapes Messages. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, family and friends and enjoy two hours of outdoor music entertainment on the shores of Green Lake. Food will be available for purchase.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, Aug. 24, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The entertainment will be a tribute to our veterans organized by Aubrey Ross Lindquist and Keith Johnson. The Ladies of the GAR and the Litchfield Downtown Council will serve burgers and pie and ice cream. Proceeds, and any donations, will go to the Meeker County Veterans Van. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

