Arts calendar published July 5, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 PM

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, July 6, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Purpose Artisans.

'Mixed Nuts'

Litchfield, July 6, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; a special Watercade Show will be the comedy "Mixed Nuts" for all ages. The food will be pie and ice cream by the School of St. Philip. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 11, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; The Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Radio Acoustic will open at 5 p.m., and Collective Unconscious is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

'Leading Ladies'

New London, July 12-14 and 17-21 at 7:30 p.m., July 16 at 2 p.m., New London-Spicer Performing Arts Center; The NLS PAC presents "Leading Ladies," by Ken Ludwig, directed by Tom Orth. Tickets are $15, and available online at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The Kingery Family will be the entertainment. The Forest City Threshers will serve pie and ice cream. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; the Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars will open at 5 p.m., and Free and Easy is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 25, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; the Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. 1060 West Addison, a Blues Brothers tribute act, will open at 5 p.m., and The Crown Jewels, a Queen tribute act, is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 26, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment will be Todd "Elvis" Anderson. Girl Scout Troop 3040 will serve root beer floats. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 27, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment on July 27 will be The Marv Nissel. The Ladies of the GAR will serve a BBQ plate. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 pm for announcements.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, July 27, 7 p.m., Willmar Entertainment and Arts Center; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents "Broadway, Baby!" Tickets are $10 for adults; 18 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

‘Catch ‘n Release’

Lake Lillian, July 29, 6:30 p.m., United Lutheran Church; the Fishtale Players present the melo-comedy “Catch ‘n Release”; doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at Citizens Alliance Bank.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, Aug. 1, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; The Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. The Ryan Van Slooted Band will open at 5 p.m., and The Fabulous Armadillos is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, Aug. 3, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Rumble Riot and Damen Tesch.

‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’

Willmar, Aug. 3-5, 10-12, 7 p.m., Aug. 6 and 13, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents “Who’s in Bed with the Butler?”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale July 12.

