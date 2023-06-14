Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Arts calendar published June 14, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:33 PM

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, June 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; October Son will be playing and the Meeker County Dairy Association will be serving free ice cream cones. The Dairy Princesses and Dairy Ambassadors will help serve. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for weather announcements.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Studio Hop

Willmar, June 16-17, Friday 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Willmar Area Arts Council invites the public to visit thirteen artists at seven studio locations throughout Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, June 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; Peggy & Friends will be playing and the Litchfield Area Mentorship Kinship (LAMP) will be serving. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for weather announcements.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.

Quilt and Garden Tour

Benson, June 28, 2 to 7 p.m., Benson Golf Club; The Zetetic Women’s Study Club presents a quilt and garden tour; tickets $10 at the door, including refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, June 29, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; Terry Shaw and his daughter Andrea will perform the "Dad and Drea Show." The Litchfield Student Anglers Club will serve a hot dog plate. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for weather announcements.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, July 6, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Purpose Artisans.

'Mixed Nuts'

Litchfield, July 6, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; a special Watercade Show will be the comedy "Mixed Nuts" for all ages. The food will be pie and ice cream by the School of St. Philip. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 11, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; The Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Radio Acoustic will open at 5 p.m., and Collective Unconscious is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The Kingery Family will be the entertainment. The Forest City Threshers will serve pie and ice cream. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
