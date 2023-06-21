Arts calendar published June 21, 2023

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, June 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; Peggy & Friends will be playing and the Litchfield Area Mentorship Kinship (LAMP) will be serving. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for weather announcements.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.

Quilt and Garden Tour

Benson, June 28, 2 to 7 p.m., Benson Golf Club; The Zetetic Women’s Study Club presents a quilt and garden tour; tickets $10 at the door, including refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, June 29, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; Terry Shaw and his daughter Andrea will perform the "Dad and Drea Show." The Litchfield Student Anglers Club will serve a hot dog plate. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for weather announcements.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, July 6, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Purpose Artisans.

'Mixed Nuts'

Litchfield, July 6, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; a special Watercade Show will be the comedy "Mixed Nuts" for all ages. The food will be pie and ice cream by the School of St. Philip. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 11, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; The Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Radio Acoustic will open at 5 p.m., and Collective Unconscious is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The Kingery Family will be the entertainment. The Forest City Threshers will serve pie and ice cream. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; the Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars will open at 5 p.m., and Free and Easy is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.