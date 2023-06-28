Arts calendar published June 28, 2023

Quilt and Garden Tour

Benson, June 28, 2 to 7 p.m., Benson Golf Club; The Zetetic Women’s Study Club presents a quilt and garden tour; tickets $10 at the door, including refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com .

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, June 29, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; Terry Shaw and his daughter Andrea will perform the "Dad and Drea Show." The Litchfield Student Anglers Club will serve a hot dog plate. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for weather announcements.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, July 6, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Purpose Artisans.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Mixed Nuts'

Litchfield, July 6, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; a special Watercade Show will be the comedy "Mixed Nuts" for all ages. The food will be pie and ice cream by the School of St. Philip. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 11, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; The Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Radio Acoustic will open at 5 p.m., and Collective Unconscious is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

'Leading Ladies'

New London, July 12-14 and 17-21 at 7:30 p.m., July 16 at 2 p.m., New London-Spicer Performing Arts Center; The NLS PAC presents "Leading Ladies," by Ken Ludwig, directed by Tom Orth. Tickets are $15, and available online at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; The Kingery Family will be the entertainment. The Forest City Threshers will serve pie and ice cream. So bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; the Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars will open at 5 p.m., and Free and Easy is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Rockin’ Robbins

Willmar, July 25, 5 to 9 p.m., Robbins Island; the Willmar Rotary presents the seventh annual Rockin’ Robbins summer concert series. 1060 West Addison, a Blues Brothers tribute act, will open at 5 p.m., and The Crown Jewels, a Queen tribute act, is the 6:30 p.m. headliner act. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 26, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment will be Todd "Elvis" Anderson. Girl Scout Troop 3040 will serve root beer floats. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 p.m. for announcements.

Music in Central Park

Litchfield, July 27, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park; the entertainment on July 27 will be The Marv Nissel. The Ladies of the GAR will serve a BBQ plate. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. The weather location is the Litchfield Opera House; listen to KLFD at 3 pm for announcements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, July 27, 7 p.m., Willmar Entertainment and Arts Center; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents "Broadway, Baby!" Tickets are $10 for adults; 18 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

‘Catch ‘n Release’

Lake Lillian, July 29, 6:30 p.m., United Lutheran Church; the Fishtale Players present the melo-comedy “Catch ‘n Release”; doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at Citizens Alliance Bank.