Arts calendar published March 1, 2023

‘Frozen Jr.’

Willmar, March 2-3, 7 p.m., March 4, 1 and 7 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center, Willmar High School; Willmar Middle School presents Disney's "Frozen Jr." Tickets available on the Willmar Public Schools main page, https://our.show/willmar-public-school/82219 .

Willmar High School

Willmar, March 6, 6 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents a band concert.

Willmar High School

Willmar, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents an orchestra concert.

Willmar High School

Willmar, March 13, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents two identical holiday choir concerts.

Wisdom and Wine

Willmar, March 13, tickets go on sale for the June 8 event; $35, cash or check only at the Willmar library or by credit card online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com with service charge per ticket. Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin.

‘Beauty and The Beast’

Willmar, March 17, 6:30 p.m., March 18, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Community Christian School; Willmar Community Christian School presents the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast,” $12, available online at www.willmarccs.com or in the school office.

Square Dancing

Willmar, March 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, March 19, 3 p.m., WEAC; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents “The River.” Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

O’Hagan Combo

Glenwood, March 26, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents the O’Hagan Combo; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

Addresses

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

Community Christian School, 1300 19th Ave. S.W., Willmar

K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar

Willmar Conference Center, 250 23rd St. S.E., Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar

