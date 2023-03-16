Arts calendar published March 15, 2023

‘Beauty and The Beast’

Willmar, March 17, 6:30 p.m., March 18, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Community Christian School; Willmar Community Christian School presents the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast,” tickets are $12, available online at www.willmarccs.com or in the school office.

Square dancing

Willmar, March 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, March 19, 3 p.m., WEAC; The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents “The River.” Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

‘Matilda’ auditions

Willmar, March 21-22, 6:30 to 9:15 p.m., Barn Theatre; parts for ages 9 and up, cast descriptions on the Barn website for the musical “Matilda”; production dates are June 8-11, 15-18, 22-25.

West Central Connection

Willmar, March 25, 7 p.m., WEAC; the West Central Connection Chorus presents "Our Favorites," a collection of the most popular songs from shows of the last three years, featuring guest quartets "Coolee Classic" and "Kordal Kombat." Tickets $15 in advance on westcentralconnection.com and $18 at the door, students $10.

O’Hagan Combo

Glenwood, March 26, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents the O’Hagan Combo; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

'Backtrack Vocals'

Willmar, April 1, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents “Backtrack Vocals,” a five-person a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standard and Broadway songs with all-new vocal and beatbox arrangements. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door.

'Folsom Prison Experience'

New London, April 1, 7 p.m., New London-Spicer High School; the Cat PAC Performance Series presents "Folsom Prison Experience" starring Jay Ernest; all tickets $35, available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales .

‘The Andrews Brothers’

Willmar, April 13-15, 20-22, 7 p.m., April 16 and 23, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “The Andrews Brothers”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale March 22.

Hersch and Kling

Dawson, April 15, 7 p.m., Madison Mercantile Stage; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents James Hersch and Kevin Kling; adults $20, students $5, call 320-312-2311 or online at dawsonboydartsmn.org

Square Dancing

Willmar, April 15, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Wisdom and Wine

Willmar, tickets on sale for the June 8 event; $35, cash or check only at the Willmar Public Library or online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com with service charge per ticket. Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin will be featured.

Addresses

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

Community Christian School, 1300 19th Ave. S.W., Willmar

K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

New London-Spicer High School, Corner of Highway 9 and County Road 40, New London

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar

