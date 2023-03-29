Arts calendar published March 29, 2023

Backtrack Vocals

Willmar, April 1, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents “Backtrack Vocals,” a five-person a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standard and Broadway songs with all-new vocal and beatbox arrangements. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door.

Folsom Prison Experience

New London, April 1, 7 p.m., New London-Spicer High School; the Cat PAC Performance Series presents Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; all tickets $35, available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales .

‘The Andrews Brothers’

Willmar, April 13-15, 20-22, 7 p.m., April 16 and 23, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “The Andrews Brothers”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale March 22.

Hersch and Kling

Dawson, April 15, 7 p.m., Madison Mercantile Stage; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents James Hersch and Kevin Kling; adults $20, students $5, call 320-312-2311 or online at dawsonboydartsmn.org

Baumgart recital

Willmar, April 16, 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church; Ila Baumgart will present a senior piano recital, everyone welcome.

Prairie Winds Concert Band

Willmar, April 23, 2 p.m., WEAC; The Prairie Winds Concert Band concert. Tickets are adults $10, students free.

Velvet Brass

Glenwood, April 23, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents Velvet Brass Band; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

The Duttons

Benson, April 27, 7 p.m. Performing Arts Center, Benson High School; a family musical experience from Branson; tickets adult $20, students $10; v ancoevents.com/us/eventlist/bensonpublicschools

Book events

Carolyn Mankell Sowinski: April 13, 6:30 p.m., Kandiyohi County Historical Society, Willmar; Kandiyohi County native Carolyn Mankell Sowinski will talk about her latest book “The Great Storm: Minnesota’s Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Sowinski has identified 84 people from 31 counties in the state who died in the three-day storm. She will share the stories of five Lyon County victims: Marvin Chase, Loren Fox and daughter Winona, Asle Olsen and Miss Oleson. She will read excerpts about the storm, highlight some historic documents about the victims, and provide helpful hints when doing research. She will also speak at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Lyon County Museum in Marshall.

Mindy Greiling: April 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Willmar Community Center; the author of “Fix What You Can: Schizophrenia and a lawmaker’s fight for her son” will be the speaker at a mental health workshop. A panel of local mental health providers will follow Greiling’s talk to share information and local resources followed by a question and answer session. The event is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the Friends of the Willmar Public Library. Tickets are required. Deadline is April 13 to pick up your free ticket at the Willmar Public Library or online at Eventbrite.com.

Addresses

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Benson High School, 1400 Montana Ave, Benson

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield

Little Theatre, 24 Central Ave. E, New London

Madison Mercantile, 601 First Street, Madison

New London-Spicer High School, Corner of Highway 9 and County Road 40, New London

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, corner of 11th St. and Kandiyohi Ave. S.W., Willmar

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar

