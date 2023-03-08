Arts calendar published March 8, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to two weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Items may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
Sunday Espresso
New London, March 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Theatre. Sunday Espresso matinees are a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies and Academy Award winners for Oscar Sunday; 1937’s “A Star is Born” at 11 a.m. and “7th Heaven” at 1:10 p.m. with Oscar highlights following until 4 p.m; freewill donation.
Willmar High School
Willmar, March 13, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents two identical holiday choir concerts.
Wisdom & Wine
Willmar, March 13, tickets go on sale for the June 8 event; $35, cash or check only at the Willmar library or by credit card online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com with service charge per ticket. Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin.
‘Beauty and The Beast’
Willmar, March 17, 6:30 p.m., March 18, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Community Christian School; Willmar Community Christian School presents the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast,” $12, available online at www.willmarccs.com or in the school office.
Square dancing
Willmar, March 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.
ADVERTISEMENT
Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra
Willmar, March 19, 3 p.m., WEAC. The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents The River. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.
‘Matilda’ auditions
Willmar, March 21-22, 6:30 to 9:15 p.m., Barn Theatre; parts for ages 9 and up, cast descriptions on the Barn website for the musical “Matilda”; production dates are June 8-11, 15-18, 22-25.
O’Hagan Combo
Glenwood, March 26, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents the O’Hagan Combo; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org
Backtrack Vocals
Willmar, April 1, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents Backtrack Vocals, a five-person a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standard and Broadway songs with all-new vocal and beatbox arrangements. Tickets $20 adults, $5 students, at the door.
Folsom Prison Experience
New London, April 1, 7 p.m., New London-Spicer High School; the Cat PAC Performance Series presents Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; all tickets $35, available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales .
‘The Andrews Brothers’
Willmar, April 13-15, 20-22, 7 p.m., April 16 and 23, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre. The Barn Theatre presents the musical “The Andrews Brothers”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale March 22.
Book events
Carolyn Mankell Sowinski: March 11, 1:30 p.m., Lyon County Museum, Marshall. Kandiyohi County native Carolyn Mankell Sowinski will talk about her latest book “The Great Storm: Minnesota’s Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Sowinski has identified 84 people from 31 counties in the state who died in the three-day storm. She will share the stories of five Lyon County victims: Marvin Chase, Loren Fox and daughter Winona, Asle Olsen and Miss Oleson. She will read excerpts about the storm, highlight some historic documents about the victims, and provide helpful hints when doing research.
Addresses
Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar
ADVERTISEMENT
Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island
K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls
Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood
Lyon County Museum, 301 W Lyon St, Marshall
New London-Spicer High School, Corner of Highway 9 and County Road 40, New London
Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall
WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar
Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar
ADVERTISEMENT
Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar
Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar
ADVERTISEMENT