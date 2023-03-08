Arts calendar published March 8, 2023

Sunday Espresso

New London, March 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Theatre. Sunday Espresso matinees are a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies and Academy Award winners for Oscar Sunday; 1937’s “A Star is Born” at 11 a.m. and “7th Heaven” at 1:10 p.m. with Oscar highlights following until 4 p.m; freewill donation.

Willmar High School

Willmar, March 13, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents two identical holiday choir concerts.

Wisdom & Wine

Willmar, March 13, tickets go on sale for the June 8 event; $35, cash or check only at the Willmar library or by credit card online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com with service charge per ticket. Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin.

‘Beauty and The Beast’

Willmar, March 17, 6:30 p.m., March 18, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Community Christian School; Willmar Community Christian School presents the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast,” $12, available online at www.willmarccs.com or in the school office.

Square dancing

Willmar, March 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, March 19, 3 p.m., WEAC. The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents The River. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

‘Matilda’ auditions

Willmar, March 21-22, 6:30 to 9:15 p.m., Barn Theatre; parts for ages 9 and up, cast descriptions on the Barn website for the musical “Matilda”; production dates are June 8-11, 15-18, 22-25.

O’Hagan Combo

Glenwood, March 26, 3 to 6 p.m., Lakeside Ballroom; the Lakeside Winter Dance Club presents the O’Hagan Combo; proof of vaccination required, season membership available, www.lakesideballroom.org

Backtrack Vocals

Willmar, April 1, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents Backtrack Vocals, a five-person a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standard and Broadway songs with all-new vocal and beatbox arrangements. Tickets $20 adults, $5 students, at the door.

Folsom Prison Experience

New London, April 1, 7 p.m., New London-Spicer High School; the Cat PAC Performance Series presents Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; all tickets $35, available at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales .

‘The Andrews Brothers’

Willmar, April 13-15, 20-22, 7 p.m., April 16 and 23, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre. The Barn Theatre presents the musical “The Andrews Brothers”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale March 22.

Book events

Carolyn Mankell Sowinski: March 11, 1:30 p.m., Lyon County Museum, Marshall. Kandiyohi County native Carolyn Mankell Sowinski will talk about her latest book “The Great Storm: Minnesota’s Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Sowinski has identified 84 people from 31 counties in the state who died in the three-day storm. She will share the stories of five Lyon County victims: Marvin Chase, Loren Fox and daughter Winona, Asle Olsen and Miss Oleson. She will read excerpts about the storm, highlight some historic documents about the victims, and provide helpful hints when doing research.

Addresses

Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island

K.K. Berge Building, 807 Prentice St., Granite Falls

Lakeside Ballroom, 180 Lake Shore Dr. S., Glenwood

Lyon County Museum, 301 W Lyon St, Marshall

New London-Spicer High School, Corner of Highway 9 and County Road 40, New London

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council gallery, 509 West Main Street, Marshall

WEAC, Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Area Arts Council, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar

Willmar Community Center, 624 Highway 71 N.E., Willmar

Willmar High School, corner of Civic Center Dr. and County Road 9, Willmar

