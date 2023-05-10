Arts calendar published May 10, 2023

'Anne of Green Gables'

Litchfield, May 12-14, Litchfield Opera House; The Litchfield Opera House presents a tea party, followed by the play "Anne of Green Gables." The play, written by Jody Johnston Davidson, is an adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's classic novel, and made possible through Pioneer Drama Services. Showtimes are 7 p.m. May 12-13, with a 2 p.m. matinee on May 14. Adults are $10, children are $7 and those under 5 are admitted free. Tickets are available by calling 320-221-6679, or may be purchased at the door.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 15, 7 p.m., Willmar High School gym; Willmar school music department presents grades 4-12 in an all-district orchestra concert.

Wisdom and Wine

Willmar, May 15, last day to buy tickets for the June 8 event; available at the Willmar library or online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com . Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin.

Square Dancing

Willmar, May 20, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, May 21, 3 p.m., WEAC; the Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents the young artist concert featuring Cecilia Buzzeo and Jacob Loerzel. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunburg Community Fiddlers

Sunburg, May 21, 4 p.m., Sunburg Community Center; Sunburg Community Fiddlers presents a fiddle program with special guests Dempsey Schroeder and Maggie Harp as part of the annual Syttende Mai celebration. Free and open to the public; please provide your own lawn chair.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents a choir concert.

Litchfield Area Male Chorus

Litchfield, May 25, 7 p.m., Litchfield Opera House; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its spring concert. Free-will offering.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.