Arts calendar published May 17, 2023

Square Dancing

Willmar, May 20, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, May 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Theatre; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; “Mabel Normand” shorts at 11 a.m., “I Don't Want to be a Man” at 11:25 a.m., "Keaton and Laurel and Hardy" shorts at 12:10 p.m., "The Isle of Love" at 12:55 p.m., "Michael" at 1:35 p.m. and “Boy! What a Girl!” at 3 p.m.; free-will donation.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, May 21, 3 p.m., WEAC; the Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents the young artist concert featuring Cecilia Buzzeo and Jacob Loerzel. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

Sunburg Community Fiddlers

Sunburg, May 21, 4 p.m., Sunburg Community Center; Sunburg Community Fiddlers presents a fiddle program with special guests Dempsey Schroeder and Maggie Harp as part of the annual Syttende Mai celebration. Free and open to the public; please provide your own lawn chair.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents a choir concert.

Litchfield Area Male Chorus

Litchfield, May 25, 7 p.m., Litchfield Opera House; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its spring concert. Free-will offering.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.