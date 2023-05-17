99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Arts calendar published May 17, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:33 PM

Square Dancing

Willmar, May 20, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, May 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Theatre; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; “Mabel Normand” shorts at 11 a.m., “I Don't Want to be a Man” at 11:25 a.m., "Keaton and Laurel and Hardy" shorts at 12:10 p.m., "The Isle of Love" at 12:55 p.m., "Michael" at 1:35 p.m. and “Boy! What a Girl!” at 3 p.m.; free-will donation.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, May 21, 3 p.m., WEAC; the Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents the young artist concert featuring Cecilia Buzzeo and Jacob Loerzel. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

Sunburg Community Fiddlers

Sunburg, May 21, 4 p.m., Sunburg Community Center; Sunburg Community Fiddlers presents a fiddle program with special guests Dempsey Schroeder and Maggie Harp as part of the annual Syttende Mai celebration. Free and open to the public; please provide your own lawn chair.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents a choir concert.

Litchfield Area Male Chorus

Litchfield, May 25, 7 p.m., Litchfield Opera House; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its spring concert. Free-will offering.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.

By West Central Tribune staff report
