Arts calendar published May 24, 2023

Litchfield Area Male Chorus

Litchfield, May 25, 7 p.m., Litchfield Opera House; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its spring concert. Free-will offering.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Porchfest

New London, June 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the New London Arts & Culture Alliance presents Porchfest ’23 along Main Street and Central Avenue, featuring dozens of musicians performing front porch concerts. Bowling for Johns will play the Bill Gossman Memorial State at 3 p.m.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.