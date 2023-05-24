99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Arts and Entertainment

Arts calendar published May 24, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 PM

Litchfield Area Male Chorus

Litchfield, May 25, 7 p.m., Litchfield Opera House; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its spring concert. Free-will offering.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Porchfest

New London, June 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the New London Arts & Culture Alliance presents Porchfest ’23 along Main Street and Central Avenue, featuring dozens of musicians performing front porch concerts. Bowling for Johns will play the Bill Gossman Memorial State at 3 p.m.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.

