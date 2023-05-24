Arts calendar published May 24, 2023
Litchfield Area Male Chorus
Litchfield, May 25, 7 p.m., Litchfield Opera House; Litchfield Area Male Chorus presents its spring concert. Free-will offering.
Willmar High School
Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.
Makers Market
Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.
‘Matilda’
Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.
Porchfest
New London, June 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the New London Arts & Culture Alliance presents Porchfest ’23 along Main Street and Central Avenue, featuring dozens of musicians performing front porch concerts. Bowling for Johns will play the Bill Gossman Memorial State at 3 p.m.
Prairie Winds Summer Band
Willmar, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.
Prairie Winds Summer Band
Willmar, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.
Folsom Prison Experience
Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.
