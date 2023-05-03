Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Arts calendar published May 3, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:33 PM

How Sweet It Is

Willmar, May 3, 7:30 p.m., WEAC; West Central Concert Series presents Steve Leslie singing the music of James Taylor. Tickets $20 adult, $5 students, at the door. Season tickets available online at westcentralconcertseries.org .

Sunday Espresso Matinee

New London, May 7, 11 a.m., Little Theatre Auditorium; Sunday Espresso matinees is a collaboration between the Little Theatre Auditorium and New London Roaming Cinema, showing public domain classic movies; "Algol (Power)" (1920) at 11 a.m., "Metropolis" (1927) at 12:55 p.m.; free-will donation. Hang out, chat with friends, enjoy movies, espresso drinks and cocktails.

New London-Spicer High School

New London, May 9, NLS Performing Arts Center; New London-Spicer presents 2023 senior art show and ice cream social. A dozen senior art students will display their work. Handmade ceramic bowls will be for sale to support the department.

'Anne of Green Gables'

Litchfield, May 12-14, Litchfield Opera House; The Litchfield Opera House presents a tea party, followed by the play "Anne of Green Gables." The play, written by Jody Johnston Davidson, is an adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's classic novel, and made possible through Pioneer Drama Services. Showtimes are 7 p.m. May 12-13, with a 2 p.m. matinee on May 14. Adults are $10, children are $7 and those under 5 are admitted free. Tickets are available by calling 320-221-6679, or may be purchased at the door.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 15, 7 p.m., Willmar High School gym; Willmar school music department presents grades 4-12 in an all-district orchestra concert.

Wisdom and Wine

Willmar, May 15, last day to buy tickets for the June 8 event; available at the Willmar library or online at willmarwisdomandwine.eventbrite.com . Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin.

Square Dancing

Willmar, May 20, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Community Center; Jolly Twirlers square dance, everyone welcome; adults $7, students $5.

Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra

Willmar, May 21, 3 p.m., WEAC; the Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra presents the young artist concert featuring Cecilia Buzzeo and Jacob Loerzel. Tickets are $15 adults, 18 and under are free, and available online at www.willmarorchestra.com or at the door.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 22, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents a choir concert.

Willmar High School

Willmar, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Brau Performing Arts Center; Willmar High School music department presents the Commencement concert.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

