Arts calendar published May 31, 2023

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

Spoon Gathering

Milan, June 1-3, all day and into the evening, Milan Village Arts School; family-friendly event for those interested in wood spoon carving and traditional handcrafts. Tickets $20 to $45 depending on days and number in group, available online.

Porchfest

New London, June 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the New London Arts & Culture Alliance presents Porchfest ’23 along Main Street and Central Avenue, featuring dozens of musicians performing front porch concerts. Bowling for Johns will play the Bill Gossman Memorial State at 3 p.m.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Studio Hop

Willmar, June 16-17, Friday 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Willmar Area Arts Council invites the public to visit thirteen artists at seven studio locations throughout Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.

Quilt and Garden Tour

Benson, June 28, 2 to 7 p.m., Benson Golf Club; The Zetetic Women’s Study Club presents a quilt and garden tour; tickets $10 at the door, including refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, July 6, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Purpose Artisans.