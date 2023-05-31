99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Arts calendar published May 31, 2023

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 PM

Makers Market

Granite Falls, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown; Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River, featuring music by Traveled Ground.

Spoon Gathering

Milan, June 1-3, all day and into the evening, Milan Village Arts School; family-friendly event for those interested in wood spoon carving and traditional handcrafts. Tickets $20 to $45 depending on days and number in group, available online.

Porchfest

New London, June 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the New London Arts & Culture Alliance presents Porchfest ’23 along Main Street and Central Avenue, featuring dozens of musicians performing front porch concerts. Bowling for Johns will play the Bill Gossman Memorial State at 3 p.m.

‘Matilda’

Willmar, June 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 7 p.m., June 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; Barn Theatre; The Barn Theatre presents the musical “Matilda”; adults $25, ages 18 and younger $15; 320-235-9500, online at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the box office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday. Tickets on sale May 17.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Studio Hop

Willmar, June 16-17, Friday 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Willmar Area Arts Council invites the public to visit thirteen artists at seven studio locations throughout Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Folsom Prison Experience

Dawson, June 24, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium; the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents the Riverfest Weekend concert Folsom Prison Experience starring Jay Ernest; adults $30, students $10, call 320-312-2311, on the website dawsonboydartsmn.org or purchase tickets at the door.

Quilt and Garden Tour

Benson, June 28, 2 to 7 p.m., Benson Golf Club; The Zetetic Women’s Study Club presents a quilt and garden tour; tickets $10 at the door, including refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Prairie Winds Summer Band

Willmar, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Rice Park; Prairie Winds Summer Band, directed by Dennis Benson, presents a free outdoor concert. Bring your own lawn chair.

Makers Market

Granite Falls, July 6, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown, Maker’s Market along the Minnesota River featuring music by Purpose Artisans.

