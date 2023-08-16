Artwork from ACTS and MBW brightens up Bird Island Cultural Centre

BIRD ISLAND — For the first two weeks of August, the Bird Island Cultural Centre hosted a very special art exhibit. Creations by the clients from Adult Client Training Services of Olivia and MBW Company of Bird Island decorated the walls of the gallery, showcasing their creativity, imagination and talents.

More by SHELBY LINDRUD







"Always a fan of letting their creativity shine," said Adult Client Training Services employment specialist Tammy Enstad.

The two organizations provide services and programming to those with developmental disabilities including adult day programs, employment opportunities and assisted living.

Rosemary Glesener, director of the Cultural Centre, knows how important it is to provide avenues of creativity for those with developmental disabilities or suffering from brain injuries. Glesener, along with husband Mark, used to own and operate Glesener's Inc. in Bird Island, which provided programming and residential services for those suffering from traumatic brain injuries.

"It improves cognition, eye and hand coordination, storytelling," Glesener said. "It is very important."

ADVERTISEMENT

A line of highland cow paintings by artists from Adult Client Training Services of Olivia were on display at the Bird Island Cultural Centre through Aug. 15, 2023. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Included in the exhibit were paintings, masks, weaving and more. Those from Adult Client Training Services also created imagination projects, which were dioramas they created using a specific item. One was a road construction project; another featured a scene of washing clothes and hanging them on a clothes line.

"They get one random object, it can be any object," said Abby Gosewisch, coordinator at Adult Client Training Services. "They had to think of an idea, other than what it looked like, what it could be used for. And then they wrote a story to go along with it."

Those who created the art said they enjoyed doing all the projects and are proud to see their finished work hanging on the walls for all to see.

"I just love doing crafts," said Karen Lonneman from ACTS.

Nick Lippert, left, and Barb Mansk, from MBW Company, show off their art pieces at the Bird Island Cultural Centre. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Nick Lippert of MBW showcased his love for a certain football team with his diamond art and string art creations.

"I'm the Packer," Lippert said.

Fellow MBW artist Barb Mansk shared her love of flowers and jewelry. She displayed two bracelets she made using beads.

"I love to wear jewelry and I like to make it for other people," Mansk said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts projects help keep the clients at the two organizations busy and entertained during the day while also letting them be creative and produce individual pieces of art.

"It is nice to see the creativity they come up with, when we give them a project to do," said Enstad. "A lot of the time we let them pick their own way of doing it."

Another highlight of all the art projects the clients make is being able to enjoy them once they're done, especially at the centers' locations in Olivia and Bird Island.

The artists from Adult Client Training Services of Olivia enjoy doing arts and crafts projects and were happy to show them off at the Bird Island Cultural Centre. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"It keeps our building looking good, because we have it hanging everywhere," Enstad said.

The artists hope those who came to the exhibit enjoy seeing their art. They said they like sharing their art with other people.

"Hopefully it made them very happy," said Nancy Schafer from Adult Client Training Services.

An imagination project created by a group from Adult Client Training Services of Olivia was on display at the Bird Island Cultural Centre through Aug. 15, 2023. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Glesener is more than happy to provide gallery space for their art. She believes letting them have the opportunity to see their art on the walls helps build self-esteem and a positive self-image.

The art exhibit with Adult Client Training Services and MBW is an annual event at the Cultural Centre, held every August. Glesner likes the idea that people attending the Renville County Fair, with the fairground just across Lions Park from the center, can come and see the great art created by these very special individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The creative arts are important for everybody," Glesener said.