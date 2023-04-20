99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Barn Theatre review: Acting in 'The Andrews Brothers' convincing and performance enjoyable

The Barn Theatre production of "The Andrews Brothers" has shows remaining at 7 p.m. April 20-22 and at 2 p.m. April 23.

The Andrews Brothers 040723 007.jpg
The Andrews brothers welcome Peggy Jones, played by Jennfer Bute, during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at The Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
By Peggy Karsten, Willmar
Today at 11:18 AM

One of the best recommendations for a play is the positive conversation taking place in churches the next morning.

The topic of the positive conversation this morning was "The Andrews Brothers," directed by Pauline Prawl, which is being performed at The Barn Theatre with remaining shows at 7 p.m. April 20-22 and 2 p.m. April 23.

The play is set at a USO performance for troops who are looking forward to seeing the Andrews Sisters. Unfortunately, the backup singers for Peggy Jones, played by Jennifer Bute, do not show up, so the Andrews brothers, played by Jeffery Caperton, Jordan Gatewood and Matt Onnen, plot to fill in.

Then when the Andrews sisters get quarantined, Peggy suggests that the brothers perform, because as backstage help, they “know all the words and even the dance moves” for all the Andrews Sisters’ songs. Humor follows with the roar of the crowd often drowning out the songs.

The acting was convincing although challenging. Jordan Gatewood portrayed Patrick’s stuttering and seemed real, and like Jim Nabors, he sang even the high notes without a trace of a stutter.

Jeffery Caperton played nearsighted Lawrence flubbing words he couldn’t see. Matt Onnen’s depiction of Max demonstrated a take charge attitude that got the other two past their shyness and insecurity and onto the stage for the USO performance.

The highlight of the first half was “Hula Ba Luau,” during which the brothers donned leis and grass skirts and swung their hips while singing in harmony.

The Andrews Brothers 040723 001.jpg
Another impressive song was “Breathless” that the brothers and Peggy sang and danced together. All four had strong voices.

This song as well as the entire show depicted clear enunciation, so the words, even though the pace was fast, were easy to understand.

In the second half, the brothers appear with matching dresses, the work of the costumer, Carol Parker, who also created an exact copy of Rosie the Rivetter, including the red scarf with white polka dots, for Peggy to wear.

The dance steps and physical comedy must have been especially challenging in high heels. At one point Private Dan and Private Andrew were recruited from the audience to participate.

One song required a prop, a large wooden Uncle Sam that Patrick put his arms and head through. Jan Buzzeo supplied props and Aane Twedt designed the set. Eric Harp designed the lighting.

The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Not all the songs were performed with tomfoolery. Peggy sang “The Hard Way” by herself on stage and could showcase her voice. The brothers also performed songs straight, such as the favorite “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B.”

The only disappointment about the show was that it was over too soon; time really flew. Also, the program had a song list but not all were performed. For example, “Mairzy Doats” was missing. Overall, the performance was enjoyable.

Tickets are still available — $25 for adults and $15 for children — and can be reserved online at thebarntheatre.com/shows or by calling during box office hours at 320-235-9500 .

Peggy Karsten is a retired English instructor from Ridgewater College and occasional performer in productions by The Barn Theatre.

