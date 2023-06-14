Barn Theatre review: In 'Matilda,' it takes a while for a little girl to get her happy ending

“Not all stories have happy endings.” In the case of "Matilda: The Musical," based on the book by Roald Dahl, this particular story has a happy ending but fair warning, it takes a while to get there.

Matilda opened June 8 and runs for the next two weekends at the Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.

The story of the heroic young book lover with special gifts may be difficult to watch at times. Matilda Wormwood and her school chums often suffer verbal abuse from authoritarian adults, which may be upsetting and confusing for very young children.

Matilda’s selfish, clueless parents send her off to school as a punishment. Luckily, Matilda finds acceptance and love at school where she meets her best friend, Lavender, and is noticed by a special teacher, Miss Honey, who sees Matilda’s true potential. Mrs. Phelps, a librarian, also gives Matilda the validation she needs and marvels at her storytelling abilities.

In the end, Matilda, the hero, finds the truth about the bully headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who has subjected every student to ridiculous regulations and torturous punishments.

Matt Onnen performs during a dress rehearsal of "Matilda: The Musical" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Matilda is played by Naya Follmann and Lucille Enderson (alternate performances), who are both equally special in the role. Naya’s Matilda has an immediate likable demeanor—her storytelling is riveting. Lucille brings feistiness and confidence to her interpretation. The size of the role is incomparable and they both handle it like professionals.

Andrew Benson and Katy Robertson, who play Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, are excellent physical and comedic actors. Benson, especially, shines in his number, “ All I Know.” He brings a lot of energy and consistency to his character.

Rachel Trettin, as Miss Honey, has noticeable mannerisms which reveal a young woman searching for her own identity and confidence. The role of Miss Trunchbull is a difficult one and Cole Woltjer’s nuances bring a new interpretation. He is imposing without turning the character into a stereotyped caricature. Matt Onnen plays a number of roles in the show but his “Rudolpho” stands out as needed comic relief.

The true stars of the show are the “kids and big kids” ensembles. Their energy, enthusiasm and exceptional talent enliven the show each time they are on stage. “School Song” and “Bruce” are sung with youthful intensity. “When I Grow Up” invites nostalgia and everyone will want to stand up, cheer and clap along to the showstopper “Revolting Children.”

The choreography, by Dominique McPhail, for these numbers are well executed and appropriate for all levels of experience.

The set, designed by Jordan and Gene Gatewood, is vibrant, detailed and engaging. Costumes, props, and lighting receive a shout out as they complete the characters, and create magic and atmosphere in the show. The pit orchestra and stage managers also deserve special recognition as they provide cohesiveness and organization for a fast-paced show.

Mary Haugen (director), Madison Anderson-Wilson (vocal director), and Kristine Benson (orchestra director) have taken a “massive in scope” musical and made it work exceptionally well for the intimate Barn Theatre stage.

"Matilda: The Musical" is a success!

