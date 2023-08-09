Barn Theatre review: Mishaps and malapropisms abound in 'Who's in Bed with the Butler' at Willmar's Barn Theatre

Picture Peter Sellers playing inspector Clouseau in the pink panther movies and you will have an idea of Billy Tensen playing the role of William Davis, Jr, the detective in "Who's in Bed with the Butler."

In a seemingly minor role that keeps the story moving forward, with his karate kicks and faceplants into all the four doors of the set, resulting in him lying motionless on the floor for a majority of time, Billy keeps the audience wishing he would just stay away from all doors.

Heiress Constance Olden, played by Lorie Skaro-Johnson, declares that Billy must be "allergic to doors."

Billy himself wonders "How would I ever leave the room?"

Billy's misuse of words, using "incinerated" instead of "incarcerated," and "exposure" for "composure," keeps everyone discombobulated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Gralish as Agnes, Oscar's guardian, adds her usual wit and presence casually walking across the stage.

Misidentifications abound.

Who is Oscar?

What is butler Clifton, played by Rod Schaffran, hiding?

Is Susie, played by Hope Onnen, Clifton's wife or maid?

What is the Bimbo Corporation and what are the roles of the English girl, played by Bec Shmidt, the French girl, played by Melissa Wallace, and the California girl, played by Kristi Gatewood?

These are all mysteries lawyer Vance, played by Lyle Mangen, is trying to solve.

Be part of the audience and see if you can investigate successfully.

ADVERTISEMENT