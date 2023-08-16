Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bird Island Cultural Centre announces 2023 writers' contest winners

Writers were encouraged to submit flash fiction and humorous essays to the Bird Island Cultural Centre's "Tales from the Tall Grass Prairie" writers' contest, which ran through July 12, 2023.

081623.F.WCT.BICC.WritersContestSilo.jpg
The 2023 Bird Island Cultural Centre writers' contest winners will receive their awards and read their compositions aloud at the Farmers &amp; Artisans Market on Aug. 30, 2023.
Contributed / Bird Island Cultural Centre
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

BIRD ISLAND — Six writers from throughout Minnesota will be recognized Aug. 30, 2023, at the Farmers and Artisans Market in Bird Island for their submissions to the Bird Island Cultural Centre 's 2023 writers' contest. They will read their compositions at the ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. on the green space of the Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Avenue in Bird Island.

The contest was titled " Tales from the Tall Grass Prairie ," and writers were encouraged to submit either flash fiction or a humorous essay, both limited to 1,000 words. First-place winners will receive $100, second-place winners $50 and third-place winners will be awarded an individual annual membership to the Cultural Centre, a value of $35.

The winners of the flash fiction category were:

  1. "That Very Bad Night" by Susan Schaeffer, of Fairfax
  2. "I Don’t Know" by M. E. Fuller, of Montevideo
  3. "Dead to the World" by Brynn Cherveny, of Sacred Heart

The winners of the humorous essay category were:

  1. "Doesn’t Anyone Know Where They Are Anymore?" by JJ Harrigan, of Stillwater
  2. "Why Southerners Like Minnesota" by Dr. Pam Whitfield, of Rochester
  3. "The Eyes Have It" by Tara Flaherty Guy, of Roseville

Contest entries were judged blind by professionals who may or may not be members of the Cultural Centre. Judges will remain anonymous.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Viewing ACTS MBW Exhibit at Bird Island Cultural Centre.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Artwork from ACTS and MBW brightens up Bird Island Cultural Centre
3h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
BASH1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Blackduck's Backwoods Bash promises family fun on Aug. 19
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Parker, Special to the Pioneer
Forest City Stockade 080923 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Visitors invited to take a step back to the 1860s at the Forest City Stockade outside Litchfield, Minnesota
4d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
19h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne