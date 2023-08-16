Bird Island Cultural Centre announces 2023 writers' contest winners

BIRD ISLAND — Six writers from throughout Minnesota will be recognized Aug. 30, 2023, at the Farmers and Artisans Market in Bird Island for their submissions to the Bird Island Cultural Centre 's 2023 writers' contest. They will read their compositions at the ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. on the green space of the Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Avenue in Bird Island.

The contest was titled " Tales from the Tall Grass Prairie ," and writers were encouraged to submit either flash fiction or a humorous essay, both limited to 1,000 words. First-place winners will receive $100, second-place winners $50 and third-place winners will be awarded an individual annual membership to the Cultural Centre, a value of $35.

The winners of the flash fiction category were:



"That Very Bad Night" by Susan Schaeffer, of Fairfax "I Don’t Know" by M. E. Fuller, of Montevideo "Dead to the World" by Brynn Cherveny, of Sacred Heart

The winners of the humorous essay category were:

"Doesn’t Anyone Know Where They Are Anymore?" by JJ Harrigan, of Stillwater "Why Southerners Like Minnesota" by Dr. Pam Whitfield, of Rochester "The Eyes Have It" by Tara Flaherty Guy, of Roseville

Contest entries were judged blind by professionals who may or may not be members of the Cultural Centre. Judges will remain anonymous.