'Bubbly Ducks' wins People's Choice award at Barn Theatre
The winning artwork was submitted to the Willmar Area Arts Council's recent exhibit in conjunction with The Barn Theatre's production of "Matilda."
WILLMAR — Monica Villars, of Willmar, is the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the Willmar Area Arts Council’s recent exhibit at The Barn Theatre.
The invitational exhibit was titled "Childhood" and ran in conjunction with The Barn’s production of “Matilda.”
The public was invited to vote for their favorite work of art. Villars' artwork is titled “Bubbly Ducks.”
ADVERTISEMENT