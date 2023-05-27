Celebrations continue throughout the summer in west central Minnesota

Some other area events over the summer include:

Curd Fest

Redhead Creamery’s fifth annual event celebrating all things cheese curd will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 at Jer-Lindy Farms, north of Brooten.

There will be live music, and visitors will be able to buy food and drink from local breweries, food trucks and wineries while treating themselves to self-guided dairy farm tours. Tickets are $12 in advance online, or $15 at the door. Children 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit the website at www.redheadcreamery.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedheadCreamery

Thea Anderson, 2, hand feeds hay to calves at Redhead Creamery north of Brooten during the annual Curd Fest festivities on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Quilt Auction

The 38th annual Green Lake Lutheran Ministries quilt auction will be July 21-22 at the Green Lake Bible Camp in Spicer.

There will be a quilt review from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

There will be two groups of quilts to bid on. The first group will be auctioned off live with bidding in person beginning at noon on Saturday and online bidding beforehand. The second group will be auctioned off online only starting on July 16, and the bidding will close at 5 p.m. July 22. There will be silent auction items available for bidding in person and online beginning July 17. It will close at 4 p.m. July 22.

For more information or to place your bid, go online at www.gllm.org/quilt-auction or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreenLakeLutheranMinistries.

FarmFest

Plans are being made for Minnesota Farmfest 2022 on Aug. 1-3 at the Gilfillan Estate, southeast of Redwood Falls. Advance tickets for the event are $8, and available online at www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest . Tickets purchased at the gate are $10, and those 17 and under are free.

FarmFest is designed to bring together farmers to network, experience and learn how to grow their farming operations.

For more information and additional event, follow the FarmFest Facebook at www.facebook.com/MNfarmfest.

Dancers participate in the Upper Sioux Community's traditional WACIPI on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Upper Sioux Community Pezihutazizi Oyate

The Upper Sioux Community Wacipi will host a traditional Wacipi Aug. 4-6 in Granite Falls.

The event opens with the grand entry on Friday at 7 p.m.

Free camping is available at the Wacipi grounds. For hotel rooms or RV park reservations, visitors should call Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort at 1-866-293-2121. There will be no drugs or alcohol, no weapons or firearms (including conceal and carry), no pets, no bicycles and no violence of any kind on premises.

For more information or to register , visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USCWACIPI

Meander Art Crawl

This free self-guided tour of artist studios featuring 40 local artists from the Upper Minnesota River Valley will be Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It includes more than 30 individual studios in and near the western Minnesota communities of Ortonville, Appleton, Madison, Milan, Dawson, Montevideo and Granite Falls.

For more information, including artist bios, visit artsmeander.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MeanderArtCrawl

Historic Vikor Church

The church will have its annual service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25. A freewill donation and catered meal will follow the service. The public is invited to attend the service.

For more information about the church's history, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vikormemorialassociation

Log Church of Norway Lake

The church will have its annual celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Coffee and lefse will follow the service. The public is invited to attend the service.

Vesper services are held in the Old Log Church on Saturday evenings in June, July and August.

For more information about the church and its history, visit www.nllha.org