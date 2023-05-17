99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Central Minnesota Christian, BOLD students place 1-2 in Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Michelle Fischbach hosted the annual art competition in May 2023, and received more than 40 submissions from students in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District. The first- and second-place pieces will hang in the U.S. Capitol and Fischbach's office in Washington, D.C., respectively.

"Earth's Little Wonder," by Ashlyn Brouwer, from Central Minnesota Christian School in Prinsburg, won first place in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. It will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
Contributed / Office of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

WILLMAR — Ashlyn Brouwer, a student at Central Minnesota Christian School in Prinsburg, will have one of her art pieces — titled "Earth's Little Wonder" — displayed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. this year after taking first place in the Congressional Art Competition hosted by U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach.

The competition was open to all students in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, and more than 40 pieces were submitted.

"Congratulations to Ashlyn from Central Minnesota Christian School, this year's Congressional Art Competition winner. Your stunning piece, 'Earth's Little Wonder' will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year, to be seen by thousands of people, including staff, distinguished guests, and Members of Congress," Fischbach said in a news release. 

Gage Amberg, a student at BOLD High School in Olivia, took second place in the Congressional Art Competition with this piece, titled "Trombone." It will be displayed in U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach's office in Washington, D.C.
Contributed / Office of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach

Gage Amberg, a student at BOLD High School in Olivia, took second place with his piece, "Trombone," which will be displayed in Fischbach's D.C. office.

"Fated Clovers," by Lola Strong, a student at Perham High School, received an honorable mention in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. It will be displayed in U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach's Willmar office.
Contributed / Office of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach

Lola Strong, a student at Perham High School, and Alyssa Christopherson, a student at Sacred Heart School in Grand Forks, received honorable mentions for their submitted pieces.

Strong's piece, titled "Fated Clovers," will be displayed in Fischbach's Willmar office.

"Untitled," by Alyssa Christopherson, a student at Sacred Heart School in Grand Forks, received an honorable mention in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. It will be displayed in U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach's Moorhead office.
Contributed / Office of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach

Christopherson's piece, "Untitled," will hang in Fischbach's Moorhead office.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition," Fischbach said. "We received so many wonderful submissions. It is obvious that we have some very talented artists across Minnesota's 7th District and I look forward to see where your talents take all of you."

