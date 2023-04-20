Classes and workshops calendar published April 19, 2023

DEMO Inc.

DEMO Inc. (Developing Exploring Maintaining Originality through the arts) annual spring paper sessions have been set for April. Pre-registration is required, send your name, phone number, email address, what session you will attend and check made payable to DEMO Inc. to 728 Second St. S.E., Willmar, MN 56201. For more information call 320-231-2696 and leave a message.

Spring Paper: For pre-teens and adults, learn and practice the “western” paper making process during the 90-minute class, come prepared to get wet and wear shoes that can get wet. Cost is $15, class size limited to 10, six sessions, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21; 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22; and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Art book structure: Teens and adults who have taken a paper making class at DEMO; using your previously pulled paper, make art book structures, text transfer and more. Cost is $35, no refunds, additional paper available for $1 or $2, class size limited to 8, five sessions, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Community Crafts: April 29, 3:30 p.m., $14, pre-register by April 23; all ages, make this outdoor wood utensil wind chime.

Granite Area Arts Council

Granite Area Arts Council has several classes scheduled. Sign up for all classes at the K.K. Berge Gallery, 320-564-4240 or online at www.granitefallsarts.org/registration . All classes require prepayment. Class size is limited and registration deadline is one week prior to class.

Introduction to Abstract Painting: April 29, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., $60, learn the basics of abstract painting, instructor M E Fuller. This class includes an art kit with canvases, paints, brushes and practice paper that the student will keep.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Cooking classes are in the Food and Drink calendar in the Thursday paper. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Rock painting: Have you found any painted rocks outside around Willmar? Learn how to create your own! Paints, brushes and rocks will be provided for each class. The classes are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Jefferson Learning Center, ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $6; instructor Sarah Miller. There is one remaining class this winter: sunshine theme on April 29.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Scandinavian flat plane figure carving: May 20-21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Charlie Banks; beginner and above, minimum age 15; carve a Nordic-inspired character in this introduction to the world of traditional Scandinavian style figure carving; tuition $145; blanks are $5 to $15 depending on size, need your own tools; registration deadline April 29.

Tool sharpening demystified: June 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Paul Linden; beginners and above, minimum age 16; focus on the process of sharpening and maintaining various edge tools for woodworking with hands-on opportunity to take a tool to perfect sharpness; tuition $75, supply fee $25; registration deadline May 13.

Shrink box magic: July 13-16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructors Bill Rickard and Scott Johson; beginner and above, minimum age 18; you will remove the bark from a section of a green tree or branch, hollow it out, fit the bottom in and carve and fit the lid; tuition $215, supplies $30; registration deadline May 17.

Advanced wood spoon carving: June 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Fred Livesay; experienced spoon carvers that have made at least 20 or more spoons, minimum age 16; class begins with a thorough examination of spoons from all angles and what makes good and great spoons including; wood choice, design and proportions, bowl and handle shapes. Carvers will be challenged to design new spoons, copy others and learn how to “see.” Good hand strength is a must for this class; tuition $225, supplies $25; registration deadline May 27.

The Spoon Gathering: June 1-3, all day and into the evening, $20 to $45 depending on days and number in group; family friendly event for those interested in wood spoon carving and traditional handcrafts. Tickets available online.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.