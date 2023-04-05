Classes and workshops calendar published April 5, 2023

DEMO Inc.

DEMO Inc. (Developing Exploring Maintaining Originality through the arts) annual spring paper sessions have been set for April. Pre-registration is required, send your name, phone number, email address, what session you will attend and check made payable to DEMO Inc. to 728 Second St. S.E., Willmar, MN 56201. For more information call 320-231-2696 and leave a message.

Spring Paper: For pre-teens and adults, learn and practice the “western” paper making process during the 90-minute class, come prepared to get wet and wear shoes that can get wet. Cost is $15, class size limited to 10, six sessions, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21; 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22; and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Art book structure: Teens and adults who have taken a paper making class at DEMO; using your previously pulled paper, make art book structures, text transfer and more. Cost is $35, no refunds, additional paper available for $1 or $2, class size limited to 8, five sessions, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Little Art Gallery Session: April 14, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create one art piece to be on display in our community art galleries.

Community Crafts: April 29, 3:30 p.m., $14, pre-register by April 23; all ages, make this outdoor wood utensil wind chime.

Granite Area Arts Council

Granite Area Arts Council has several classes scheduled. Sign up for all classes at the K.K. Berge Gallery, 320-564-4240 or online at www.granitefallsarts.org . All classes require prepayment. Class size is limited and registration deadline is one week prior to class.

Introduction to Abstract Painting: April 29, 10:30 a.m. to noon, $60, instructor M E Fuller.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Cooking classes are in the Food and Drink calendar in the Thursday paper. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Rock painting: Have you found any painted rocks outside around Willmar? Learn how to create your own! Paints, brushes and rocks will be provided for each class. The classes are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Jefferson Learning Center, ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $6; instructor Sarah Miller. There is one remaining class this winter: sunshine theme on April 29.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Scandinavian to Ale Bowl Carving: April 28-30; instructor Jim Paulson; beginner and above, minimum age 16; carve a Scandinavian ale bowl in the shape of a small rooster; tuition $195, $30 supply fee paid at class; registration deadline April 8.

Silversmithing 2, 3-day: May 19-21; instructor Marilyn Hanson; designed for both intermediate and advanced students, minimum age 16; tuition $195, supplies $80 to $110 dependent on use and current market price and $5 acetylene fee; registration deadline April 8.

Scandinavian flat plane figure carving: May 20-21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Charlie Banks; beginner and above, minimum age 15; carve a Nordic-inspired character in this introduction to the world of traditional Scandinavian style figure carving; tuition $145; blanks are $5 to $15 depending on size, need your own tools; registration deadline April 29.

The Spoon Gathering: June 1-3, all day and into the evening, $20 to $45 depending on days and number in group; family friendly event for those interested in wood spoon carving and traditional handcrafts. Tickets available online.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.